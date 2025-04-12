Top House Dem Did Not Just Say That About the Southern Border
We Found Bernie Sanders' Favorite Word for the Past 30 Years

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 12, 2025 6:00 AM
You could probably guess Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) favorite word; he’s been saying it for a generation now. The self-described Vermont democratic socialist is addicted to this word, but why stop? He keeps getting re-elected using this schtick.

The Twitter account Maze did the heavy-lifting here, finding clips from 1993 onwards of Mr. Sanders warning about oligarchy and how we’re trending toward an oligarchic society. It hasn’t happened. It’s overblown and overused, to the point where it’s largely ineffective, but to Sanders’ base, they eat it up. 

He railed about this when he was a member of the House and is currently in the Senate. Yet, you know this is the ultimate strawman argument. There are more big-money people on the Left. They control the cultural bastions and the media, though the latter is rapidly losing power and influence. Hollywood has deep pockets, and so does Wall Street, which, for some reason, gives a boatload to the party that is veering toward communism.

Whether you like it or not, it’s a political raison d'être for Sanders, who is stuck with being the canary in the coalmine on the phantom oligarchy upon us. Last week, he did take a swipe at the fat cats in the Democratic Party, but please, we know where most of his fire is usually directed. 

Also, the pseudo-democracy line was interesting. Funny how all these scary political phrases sprout up when Democrats lose elections. 

