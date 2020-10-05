Game on: Senator Graham Sets Senate Judiciary's Hearing Schedule For Judge Barrett

The Senate Judiciary Committee formalized the start of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Even in light of Democrat Senators’ outrageous demands to pause Judge Barrett’s confirmation process, the committee, led by Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), will begin Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings on Monday, October 12. The committee’s evaluation of Judge Barrett will continue until October 15.

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to begin Monday, Oct. 12 at 9:00am & continue through Thursday, Oct. 15https://t.co/romgqxrPtT — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 5, 2020

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair @LindseyGrahamSC officially notices the Oct. 12-15 hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: pic.twitter.com/XL1ZMCRbVm — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 5, 2020

Judiciary Cmte: The Senate Committee on the Judiciary has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of..Amy Coney Barrett to be an to begin Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and continue through Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 5, 2020

Democrats lobbied for Judge Barrett’s hearings to be delayed after two GOP Senators on the Judiciary Committee tested positive for coronavirus, but the minority’s opposition to Judge Barrett was clear from the start. The committee has held hybrid hearings, with some Senators appearing virtually, since May; the committee is equipped to safely proceed with Judge Barrett's confirmation.