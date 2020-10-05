Supreme Court

Game on: Senator Graham Sets Senate Judiciary's Hearing Schedule For Judge Barrett

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Game on: Senator Graham Sets Senate Judiciary's Hearing Schedule For Judge Barrett

Source: Erin Scott/Pool via AP

The Senate Judiciary Committee formalized the start of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Even in light of Democrat Senators’ outrageous demands to pause Judge Barrett’s confirmation process, the committee, led by Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), will begin Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings on Monday, October 12. The committee’s evaluation of Judge Barrett will continue until October 15.

Democrats lobbied for Judge Barrett’s hearings to be delayed after two GOP Senators on the Judiciary Committee tested positive for coronavirus, but the minority’s opposition to Judge Barrett was clear from the start. The committee has held hybrid hearings, with some Senators appearing virtually, since May; the committee is equipped to safely proceed with Judge Barrett's confirmation.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Disgusting': Joe Biden Tells His Tens of Followers About His Trump 'Death Blow' Fantasy
Matt Vespa
NC Sen: Cunningham Cancels Town Hall After Second Affair Allegation Surfaces
Reagan McCarthy
Based on These FBI Background Check Numbers, Is This the Best Year Ever for Gun Sales?
Matt Vespa
Amy Coney Barrett Could End Years of Gun Rights Gridlock Within the Judiciary
Matt Vespa
What the CIA Director Is Betting On to Keep Russiagate Documents Under Seal...Allegedly
Matt Vespa
Joy Behar: Trump's Surprise Motorcade to Supporters 'Was Right out of a Dictator’s Playbook'
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular