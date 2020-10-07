Sen. McSally Burns Mark Kelly on His Ties to Chinese Communist Party

Arizona Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) took her Democrat challenger, Mark Kelly, to task during Tuesday night’s general election debate.

The company that Kelly co-founded before running for Senate, World View Enterprises, was found to have tangible ties to a high-profile Chinese technology company, Tencent. The platform surveils its billions of subscribers and prohibits any criticism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The United Nations’ Human Rights Watch classified Tencent as “an enabler of Chinese government oppression.”

McSally, a fierce voice of opposition to the authoritarian regime that is the Chinese government, called out Kelly’s ties to China.

“I’m not questioning your patriotism, I’m questioning your judgement.”



Martha McSally bringing the ?? to take Kelly to task on his ties to China.



? Three different CCP-sponsored trips

? Multiple business relationships with CCP-linked corporations #AZsen pic.twitter.com/UdZO6lnott — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 7, 2020

McSally has sponsored multiple pieces of legislation that aim to hold China accountable as Democrats ignore the CCP’s corruption. Facing a tough reelection bid, she vowed to be a fighter who will stand up to China, a promise that Kelly cannot match.

“If people want a fighter, who is going to stand up to China, then I’m your girl,” she said.

After McSally exposed Kelly’s blatant ties to China, the Senate hopeful took a page from Joe Biden’s playbook. He refused to take a stance on eliminating the legislative filibuster, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has threatened to do if Democrats take back the majority in the upper chamber.

?? from moderator on Kelly’s filibuster dodge



“Mr. Kelly you have been a candidate for more than a year. Many people think you should already have answer to that question. Would you be ready to hit the ground running day one if you’re still thinking about the filibuster?” pic.twitter.com/XHlX6v2R8h — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) October 7, 2020

Arizona’s Senate race is competitive for both parties, though Kelly has an advantage in polling averages. Seeking a seat in the United States Senate, Kelly should be compelled to explain his ties to the CCP, which commits a host of human rights atrocities.