Elise Stefanik's Opponent's Supporters Give Vile Reactions to President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 05, 2020 3:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Supporters of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s (R,NY-21) Democrat challenger, Tedra Cobb, publicly voiced hope for President Trump to succumb to coronavirus. 

Congresswoman Stefanik called on her opponent to denounce these vile comments.

“It’s disgusting and shameful that Taxin’ Tedra Cobb’s campaign volunteers are on record wishing death on President Trump. This is yet another example of exposing the radical Far-Left fueling Tedra’s campaign, which is the opposite of North Country values,” Stefanik said in a release. “It’s inexcusable and disgraceful that while our President and First Lady recover from COVID-19, Tedra Cobb allows and accepts her volunteers dancing in the streets and wishing death upon them. Tedra Cobb must immediately publicly apologize and condemn this sick vitriol from her campaign regional headquarters celebrating the COVID diagnosis -- even going so far as wishing death on the President. Tedra Cobb must disavow their endorsement and return all contributions immediately.”

Cobb is running far to the left of Stefanik, who has broken out as a rising star in the GOP. The race is rated as “solid Republican” across the board.

