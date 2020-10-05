Elise Stefanik's Opponent's Supporters Give Vile Reactions to President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Supporters of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s (R,NY-21) Democrat challenger, Tedra Cobb, publicly voiced hope for President Trump to succumb to coronavirus.

“Hopefully he’ll die and then no one will vote for Pence,” Peters said. “Biden will be elected, and then in a month he’ll die, and then we’ll have Harris.”



These are #TeamTedra voters and volunteers going on record from the Voters for Change headquarters in #NY21. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 3, 2020

This is absolutely disgusting and disgraceful. Tedra Cobb’s campaign has been endorsed by this sick group of Leftists. The individuals quoted are a part of Tedra’s team.



These are her supporters and we will make sure every voter in this district knows it. pic.twitter.com/e3znzSHR2e — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 3, 2020

Congresswoman Stefanik called on her opponent to denounce these vile comments.

“It’s disgusting and shameful that Taxin’ Tedra Cobb’s campaign volunteers are on record wishing death on President Trump. This is yet another example of exposing the radical Far-Left fueling Tedra’s campaign, which is the opposite of North Country values,” Stefanik said in a release. “It’s inexcusable and disgraceful that while our President and First Lady recover from COVID-19, Tedra Cobb allows and accepts her volunteers dancing in the streets and wishing death upon them. Tedra Cobb must immediately publicly apologize and condemn this sick vitriol from her campaign regional headquarters celebrating the COVID diagnosis -- even going so far as wishing death on the President. Tedra Cobb must disavow their endorsement and return all contributions immediately.”

Cobb is running far to the left of Stefanik, who has broken out as a rising star in the GOP. The race is rated as “solid Republican” across the board.