Biden Doubles Down on Promise to Raise Taxes on Middle-Class Earners

During Tuesday’s first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrats’ nominee vowed to raise taxes on average Americans. The former vice president said, as he previously has, that in the first days of a Biden administration, he would undo the landmark taxes cuts signed into law by President Trump in 2017.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, crafted by Republicans in Congress, cut taxes for every bracket, and overwhelmingly for the middle class.

Joe Biden: “I’m going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts” pic.twitter.com/VP3mnKsFIL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden’s tax plan shows he is completely out of touch with the American people.



Analysis of his tax plan concluded that it would “slam businesses” and cost up to 585,000 jobs. — GOP (@GOP) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden is lying about President Trump’s tax cuts.



President Trump cut taxes for middle class Americans. The average family of four saved $2,000 in taxes and 91% of Americans in the middle income quintile received a tax cut. #Debates2020 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2020

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation fact-checked Biden’s tax plan in August, which he claims would not raise taxes on middle and working class Americans, and concluded that Biden’s plan would shrink the size of the economy, eliminate jobs and shrink GDP growth.

The tax cuts that President Trump signed into law are owed much of the credit for the record-shattering economy. Biden’s plan to raise taxes would undo much of the economic growth fostered by the Trump administration.

