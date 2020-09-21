Ivanka Trump and AG Barr Highlight Progress on Combatting Human Trafficking

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr visited Atlanta, Georgia on Monday to highlight the administration’s work to combat human trafficking, alongside Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr.

The group highlighted Georgia’s ‘Operation Not Forgotten,’ which rescued 39 children from human trafficking.

Congrats to the heroic action of Georgia’s Operation Not Forgotten, rescuing of 39 children from human traffickers.



Good to be here in Atlanta, GA with AG Barr today to highlight our collaborative efforts to support state and local government in our mission to #EndTrafficking. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 21, 2020

Both Trump and AG Barr have made fighting human trafficking a priority, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an additional $100 million in DOJ grants that will go toward ending human trafficking.

Today, AG Barr announced $100 million in grants across the country to combat human trafficking - the largest amount from federal government in history. Funds will support state, local, & tribal jurisdictions, victim service providers, taskforces, and research. #EndTrafficking pic.twitter.com/F0YSL9tZy2 — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) September 21, 2020

The Office of Justice Programs has awarded $101 million in funding to help combat #humantrafficking and provide vital services to trafficking victims throughout the United States. #endtrafficking https://t.co/TsQpDgcjNf pic.twitter.com/ZUBkjr0OHz — OJP (@OJPgov) September 21, 2020

The additional resources announced by @TheJusticeDept and @IvankaTrump today will continue to help us in the fight against #HumanTrafficking. We appreciate the Administration for identifying this issue as a top priority. We will leave no stone unturned. pic.twitter.com/U8581peueT — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) September 21, 2020

The grants are used to support state and local jurisdictions, while also funding human trafficking task forces and research efforts.