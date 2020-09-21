DOJ

Ivanka Trump and AG Barr Highlight Progress on Combatting Human Trafficking

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 2:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ivanka Trump and AG Barr Highlight Progress on Combatting Human Trafficking

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr visited Atlanta, Georgia on Monday to highlight the administration’s work to combat human trafficking, alongside Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr. 

The group highlighted Georgia’s ‘Operation Not Forgotten,’ which rescued 39 children from human trafficking.

Both Trump and AG Barr have made fighting human trafficking a priority, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an additional $100 million in DOJ grants that will go toward ending human trafficking.

The grants are used to support state and local jurisdictions, while also funding human trafficking task forces and research efforts.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
RNC Runs Brutal Ad of Democrats Demanding SCOTUS Seat Be Filled
Katie Pavlich
Mark Levin Invites Joe Biden on His Show
Katie Pavlich
SCOTUS Showdown: A Case for Nominating Barbara Lagoa
Guy Benson
Leftist Hypocrisy: Four Years Ago, Sen. Feinstein Hailed Quick SCOTUS Confirmation of Bush Nominee
Ellie Bufkin
Flashback: Here's What Kamala Harris Had to Say About Trump's Judicial Nominees Last Year
Ellie Bufkin
Rahm Emanuel: I Reject Speaker Pelosi's 'Corrosive' SCOTUS Stunt
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular