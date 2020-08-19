Supreme Court

Supreme Court to Hear Obamacare Arguments One Week After the General Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Supreme Court to Hear Obamacare Arguments One Week After the General Election

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that the justices will hear oral arguments in the fight over the Affordable Care Act (ACA) starting on November 10, just one week after the general election. The Trump administration, along with a handful of red states, asks the court to invalidate the ACA. 

The court concluded that the law’s individual mandate was constitutional under Congress’ taxing power, but Congress later scrapped the provision within the ACA. The Trump administration now seeks to overturn the law in its entirety, in the third major legal challenge to Obamacare. The Department of Justice argues in the lawsuit that the ACA can no longer survive:

“No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive," the DOJ argues.

The timing of the court’s hearing of the arguments, just one week after the presidential election, will turn healthcare into an even more contentious issue at the ballot box.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

UPDATE: FBI Lawyer Indicted by Durham Officially Pleads Guilty
Katie Pavlich
Boom: Operation Legend Takes Dozens of Killers Off the Streets, Tracks Down Thousands of Fugitives
Katie Pavlich
Savannah Guthrie Throws Cold Water on Chuck Todd's 'Road to 270' Map for Biden
Cortney O'Brien

A Twitter Thread That Absolutely Shreds the COVID Lockdown Frenzy
Matt Vespa
John Kerry Uses DNC Speech to Lie About the Iran Deal
Cortney O'Brien
Does Anyone Really Think Such a Policy Will Curb Gun Violence in Philadelphia?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular