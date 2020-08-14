President Trump Schools Biden on Historic Middle East Peace Deal

President Trump announced a historic peace deal in the Middle East on Thursday, between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first of its kind in over two decades. As the deal received bipartisan praise, former Vice President Joe Biden tried to take credit for the historic peace agreement.

“The coming together of Israel and Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign. “I personally spent time with leaders of both Israel and UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations, and I am gratified by today’s announcement.”

The former vice president offered the Trump administration no credit for the historic deal, but promised to build off of it if elected in November:

"...the United Arab Emirates and Israel have pointed a path toward a more peaceful, stable Middle East. A Biden-Harris Administration will seek to build on this progress, and will challenge all the nations of this region to keep pace."

President Trump laughed off Biden’s attempt to take credit for the peace agreement, pointing to the Obama administration’s “weak” foreign policy, including the Iran Nuclear Deal, which President Trump called a "horror show."

President Trump is asked about Joe Biden trying to take credit for his Middle East peace deal:



"He doesn't even know the names of the countries I'm talking about." pic.twitter.com/lvgHlRxE0q — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 14, 2020

The president is correct. The foreign policies of former President Obama and Vice President Biden, including anti-Israel views, would not have allowed for such a historic deal to be made during the Obama administration.