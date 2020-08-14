Georgia Dem’s Health Care Plan Includes Abortion Litmus Test for Federal Judges

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff released a healthcare plan on Friday that includes a “public option,” and expansion of Medicaid and Medicare programs that already expanded under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Most notably, Ossoff’s new plan includes a litmus test for federal judges that he would vote to confirm if elected to the upper chamber. He promises to only vote in favor of jurists who are staunchly committed to upholding the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion, Roe v. Wade. Ossoff echoed the exhausted Democratic talking point for abortion, that the government should not impede on a woman’s decisions with regard to her healthcare:

“I believe that women, not the government, should control the private, personal, and complex decisions about their health. To that end, I will fight to ensure that women have access to essential health care services, like safe and legal abortion. And I will only vote to confirm federal judges who pledge to uphold Roe v. Wade...Our teams have gone undercover to expose how dangerous, unqualified, and unregulated abortion providers kill women in places where safe abortion services are not available legally. Ensuring women’s access to proper health care is literally a matter of life and death.”

Ossoff's promise to vote exclusively for judges who will uphold Roe is unsurprising, given that his political ambitions have been bankrolled by Planned Parenthood; but equating abortion with actual medical care is just another attempt by Ossoff to pander to progressive voters, even as the nation navigates a global health pandemic.