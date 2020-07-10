child support
Melania Trump Visits DC Community Supporting Single Mothers and Children as Part of 'Be Best' Campaign

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

First Lady Melania Trump paid a surprise visit to Washington, D.C.’s, Mary Elizabeth House on Thursday to deliver boxed lunches, as part of her Be Best initiative. The Mary Elizabeth House is a community for vulnerable single mothers and their children that is exclusively dedicated to educating, providing resources and counseling.

“Ministries like The Mary Elizabeth House are providing the support and valuable life skills that help to serve and lift up families and their communities to keep our children safe,” the first lady said in a release.

The first lady’s Be Best campaign, which just celebrated its two-year-anniversary, is centered around raising awareness for issues that affect children. Even in these difficult times, the first lady remains dedicated to improving the lives of children with her landmark Be Best initiative.

“The First Lady’s visit to the Mary Elizabeth House is another example of her compassion for children and her commitment to use Be Best to shine a light on programs that help children overcome the struggles they face in their daily lives,” said Stephanie Grisham, the Chief of Staff for First Lady Melania Trump.

The first lady’s visit comes just weeks after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at improving the welfare system for America’s children.

Most Popular