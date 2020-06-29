Economic Growth

Leader McCarthy Dispels Potential for a Second Economic Shutdown

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Leader McCarthy Dispels Potential for a Second Economic Shutdown

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called for “common sense” measures to combat COVID-19 after spikes in cases in certain states including Texas, Florida, Arizona and California. The top Republican dispelled the possibility of another complete shutdown of the economy. 

Though the extent was not predetermined, a spike in cases was inevitable. As Leader McCarthy points out, protests only exacerbated the increase in COVID cases. These mass protests do not adhere to any CDC guidelines and put both attendees, and those who interact with them, at risk.

“I think we’ve learned from this [COVID-19]. You go for the most vulnerable, we have better data, better testing, we have better tracing. We have better therapies for it,” Leader McCarthy said. “I do not believe a complete shutdown of the economy is a smart thing to happen overall for the health of everyone. We know to look at the most vulnerable. We know to shut down the bars. That doesn’t mean that 100% of everything is open, but in those places that people will not keep social distancing, we’ve got to make sure we have protections there.”

The top Republican said he is optimistic about the future of the virus, even in light of the spike in cases:

“I see things as optimistic because I’m an American. I see that we learn something from this virus every single day.” 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law Based on 'Substantial Burden' Principle
Reagan McCarthy
Elise Stefanik Runs Through Everyone Cuomo Has Blamed for His Fatal Nursing Home Policy
Cortney O'Brien
A Lefty Mob Trespassed on Their Property, But a St. Louis Couple Knew What to Use to Deter Them
Matt Vespa
Detroit Police Drives Through Crowd of Protesters After Being Surrounded
Julio Rosas
Protesters Set Up 'Guillotine' In Front of Jeff Bezos's House
Leah Barkoukis
Two Critically Injured After Shooting Near CHOP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular