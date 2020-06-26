McGrath's Infamous Gaffes Reach Campaign Mailers as Primary Results Remain Outstanding

Kentucky’s Democratic Senate primary transitioned from a non-competitive race into a national spectacle in a matter of weeks. Sen. Schumer’s pick to take on Leader McConnell in November, Democrat Amy McGrath, was slated to coast to a primary victory before far-left challenger, Charles Booker, emerged as a real competitor. The primary took place on Tuesday, but mail-in votes are still being counted, and the results are still a ways away.

McGrath’s candidacy was stained by her infamously terrible flip-flop on her hypothetical vote on the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In a matter of 24 hours, McGrath managed to completely reverse her position, and whether or not she would have voted to confirm the well-qualified jurist. Ever since that nationally-recognized misstep, McGrath has emerged as a gaffe machine; these missteps even transcend into her campaign mailers, apparently.

As the primary grew to be competitive, McGrath’s campaign managed to put the incorrect voting website on a last-minute mailer to remind people to vote. Kentucky’s voting hub, “GoVoteKY.com,” was listed on the mailer, but so was a non-existent website “kyvotes.com.” See for yourself:

Sen. Schumer’s hand-picked candidate is not having the best week. While her notable fundraising will more-than-likely push McGrath over the finish line, her parade of gaffes presents questions about the seriousness of her candidacy, but neither the Democratic establishment’s candidate, nor the progressive challenger, have a real chance of unseating Leader McConnell in November.