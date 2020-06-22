Senate Democrats

Leader McConnell Sets Vote on JUSTICE Act

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Leader McConnell Sets Vote on JUSTICE Act

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture on Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) JUSTICE Act to reform law enforcement. The GOP’s police reform bill was rolled last Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In need of 60 votes to pass, Senate Republicans must achieve the votes of 7 Democrats. 

Most notably, as championed by Sen. Scott, the JUSTICE Act will include a provision related to “no-knock warrants.” The legislation does not end qualified immunity for police officers, which Democrats push for. The latter provision is not on the table in the eyes of Republicans and the Trump Administration, at this point.

Senate Democrats have indicated opposition to the GOP bill, with Sen. Schumer (D-NY) calling the legislation “piecemeal and halfhearted.” Leader McConnell called out the opposition as political posturing, indicating that Democrats would rather score political points than make meaningful laws.

The Senate should take up the police reform legislation on Wednesday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
How a Conservative Commentator Turned the Left's Cancel Culture Campaign Against Itself
Matt Vespa

ICYMI: Did Anyone Catch the Judge Torching Bolton in His Ruling Over WH Book?
Matt Vespa
Biden Campaign Agrees to Three Presidential Debates
Reagan McCarthy
Virginia Government Proposes Draconian Workplace Regulations
Ellie Bufkin
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Shares Anecdote About Bolton in Her New Book. It Ain't Pretty.
Cortney O'Brien
DOJ Launches Investigation After Noose Discovered in NASCAR Driver's Garage
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular