Leader McConnell Sets Vote on JUSTICE Act

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed cloture on Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) JUSTICE Act to reform law enforcement. The GOP’s police reform bill was rolled last Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In need of 60 votes to pass, Senate Republicans must achieve the votes of 7 Democrats.

Most notably, as championed by Sen. Scott, the JUSTICE Act will include a provision related to “no-knock warrants.” The legislation does not end qualified immunity for police officers, which Democrats push for. The latter provision is not on the table in the eyes of Republicans and the Trump Administration, at this point.

Mark your calendars.



This Wednesday, Senate Republicans will bring the #JUSTICEAct to the floor for a vote.



Join @SenatorTimScott as he walks through the details of his legislation.



?? pic.twitter.com/91ri5Tqwoe — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) June 22, 2020

Later this week, thanks to @SenatorTimScott, the Senate will vote to consider police reform legislation on the floor. I hope both sides come together and vote to begin this important debate. The American people deserve more than political posturing. They deserve an outcome. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 22, 2020

McConnell files cloture on motion to proceed to police bill. This sets up test vote on police bill for Wednesday morning. Will need 60 yeas. The Senate will need 60 votes just to start debate on the police reform bill. Otherwise, the legislation is stalled. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 22, 2020

Senate Democrats have indicated opposition to the GOP bill, with Sen. Schumer (D-NY) calling the legislation “piecemeal and halfhearted.” Leader McConnell called out the opposition as political posturing, indicating that Democrats would rather score political points than make meaningful laws.

McConnell on Dems considering blocking debate beginning on Senate GOP police reform bill. "What is there to agonize over?" McConnell says Dems may be "more interested in making a point than actually making a law." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 22, 2020

McConnell says "we will find out" if Dems are willing to allow the GOP police reform bill come to the flr "later this wk." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 22, 2020

The Senate should take up the police reform legislation on Wednesday.