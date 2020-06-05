Joe Biden

Biden Says Trump Administration Deserves 'No Credit' for Economic Recovery

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 05, 2020 1:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Says Trump Administration Deserves 'No Credit' for Economic Recovery

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the job and unemployment numbers released on Friday afternoon in a livestream from Delaware. In a shocking glimpse of recovery, the economy added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment decreased to 13.3 percent.

While these shocking numbers should instill hope for economic recovery, Biden used them to criticize the Trump administration.

Biden, who has spent much of the last few months in the basement of his Delaware home, claimed that President Trump is hiding in the bunker, and that the president cannot take credit for the positive economic numbers because “only a fraction” of jobs have returned. 

Biden claimed that the president “hung a ‘mission accomplished’” banner after seeing the positive economic numbers, referring to President Trump’s press conference Friday morning.

Indeed, economic recovery is not nearly finished, and President Trump never claimed it to be. But Friday’s job numbers foreshadow an economic rebound and validate the effectiveness of the relief packages passed by Congress, especially the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has been a lifeline for small businesses. Biden gave no credit to PPP or the CARES Act, even though both pieces of legislation are largely responsible for Friday’s positive economic numbers.

Full economic recovery does not happen overnight. From his eight years in President Obama’s White House, a tenure which brought historic devastation to the American economy, Biden knows this. Despite the former vice president’s criticisms, the American economy is on the upswing, thanks to policies signed by President Trump to give families relief and bolster economic growth.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Expert Advice: It Looks Like the 180-Degree Turn on COVID Lockdowns Just Became a Huge In-Kind Contribution to Trump's Re-election
Matt Vespa
CNN Jim Acosta's Facepalm-Worthy Moment At Trump's Presser Today
Matt Vespa
Clown: NYT's Krugman Apologizes for Peddling Conspiracy That Trump Corrupted the BLS Amid Solid Jobs Report
Matt Vespa
The Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team Just Resigned
Cortney O'Brien
Ossoff: Local Police Should Not Enforce Federal Immigration Laws
Reagan McCarthy
Mayor Bowser Renames Street Near White House, But It's Not Enough for Black Lives Matter
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular