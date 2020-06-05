A Tremendous Tribute to Equality: President Trump Weighs in on New Job Numbers

Speaking from the White House Friday morning, President Trump celebrated the addition of 2.5 million jobs in May and proudly proclaimed the "Transition to Greatness" is underway.

"It's a great day for everybody. It's a great great day," Trump said. "What we're announcing today is a tremendous tribute to equality. We're bringing our jobs back."

"This was an important day because this shows what we've been doing is right. The reason it's been and is so good is because the body was strong. Our body was so powerful that we could actually close our country, save millions of lives, stop people very early on from China from coming in," he continued. "We saved millions of lives and now we're opening with a bang...this is a rocket ship."

Together, we built the greatest economy on Earth—and together, we're rebuilding from Coronavirus STRONGER than ever!



Job growth beat predictions by 10 MILLION in May.



Let that sink in. America was expected to lose 7.5M jobs. It gained 2.5M.



GREAT NEWS for our GREAT workforce! — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 5, 2020

He also slammed leftist policies that hold back economic growth.

"The only thing that can stop us is bad policy. Frankly, leftwing bad policy of raising taxes and green new deals and all of things...that will stop it like you wouldn't believe and frankly it's holding it [recovery] back," Trump said.

President Trump also touted the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act for helping the economy get through months of shutdowns.

"One of the reasons we're in this position is because we had such a strong foundation so we were able to close our country, save millions of lives, open and now the trajectory is great," Trump said.

"This was a sharp, tough, heartbreaking pandemic contraction. It was not a typical economic contraction. It was like a bad hurricane or bad snowstorm. There's a lot of heartache in that, there's a lot of hardship in that, absolutely," Senior White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow added. "But they're sharp and fast and they recover fast and we are starting to see this rapid recovery that I believe will extend into the third quarter and the fourth quarter. We're still looking for some 20 percent economic growth in q's three and four and a big number in 2021 as we move forward with presidential policies of lower taxes and regulations and every and fair and reciprocal trade deals that created a phenomenal economy before the pandemic and can recreate and rebuild that phenomenal economy afterward."