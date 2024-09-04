Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested

The youngest daughter of anti-Trump DA Fani Willis was just arrested in Tyrone, Georgia, late last month and is now facing criminal charges.

25-year-old Kinaya Imani Willis was booked into Fayette County Jail, about half an hour south of Atlanta, on August 24 for driving with a suspended license.

JUST IN - Fani Willis' daughter Kinaya was arrested in Georgia for driving with a suspended license, Daily Mail reports – below is her mugshot: pic.twitter.com/67oWC4UrD6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 3, 2024

Local law enforcement pulled over the prosecutor's pregnant daughter after spotting the young woman on a cell phone while driving her 2010 Nissan Altima allegedly in violation of the Georgia Hands-Free Act, which prohibits all drivers from using a hand-held electronic device, even to talk over the phone, while operating a vehicle.

She "stated that the reason for her using her cell phone while operating the vehicle was due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy," the police report obtained by Daily Mail says.

Willis, who's reportedly heading to law school, told a Tyrone Police Department officer she was "unaware" her license was suspended as of May 13 for the same offense: driving on a suspended license.

The cop then handcuffed her on the side of the highway, searched Willis for possible weapons or contraband, and took her into custody on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license, a misdemeanor carrying a minimum sentence of two days in jail plus a $500 fine and a six-month extension of the suspension. If convicted of a second offense, which would be treated as a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature, the penalties increase to at least 10 days behind bars and a fine of $1,000.

Willis was served a citation and issued a warning for unlawful use of a wireless device.

She was subsequently released and ordered to appear in Tyrone Municipal Court for an October 24 arraignment.

"Willis's mother later arrived on scene to take possession of her vehicle," the incident report adds.

Kinaya's older sister, Nia, who was the passenger in her sibling's silver car, had called their mother in the aftermath of the arrest.

Reached for comment about her daughter's arrest, Willis "immediately hung up" on a Daily Mail reporter.

The arrest of the younger Willis comes as her Grey Goose-guzzling mother is facing prosecutorial misconduct proceedings that could result in her disqualification from the Trump RICO case, if the Georgia appeals court rules in the former president's favor.

In February, the 52-year-old Fulton County district attorney spectacularly self-imploded on the witness stand when Donald Trump's defense attorney, as well as the counsel of other Trump co-defendants, cross-examined her in a series of humiliating hearings.

Forced to answer questions under oath about the "southern gentleman" she hired to spearhead the Georgia election interference case against Trump, Willis admitted to having an undisclosed affair with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Daily Mail acquired body-camera police footage of Willis and Wade turning up together at the scene of Kiyana's arrest, although long after they claimed to have quit the sexploits.

BREAKING: Fani Willis shows up on the side of the road with her "ex" *Nathan Wade* after her daughter was arrested for a suspended license.



You literally can't make this up.



New bodycam footage shows Willis with Wade, a man who she claimed she was no longer in a relationship… pic.twitter.com/L3xpkvQfGw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

"Apparently, her license is suspended," the office told Willis. "That's news to me," Willis replied.

"For something," the cop continued. "Doesn't tell us what for or why or where." He suspected some kind of traffic infraction that she never went to court to take care of.

Wade appeared alongside Willis and shook the officer's hand when he asked if this was the arrestee's "mom and dad."

"Just a friend," Willis corrected him. She introduced herself as "Fani."

Nodding to her high-profile status, the Democrat DA told the officers assembled, "Obviously don't put my address down [...] Y'all can have my address, the rest of the world, no."

"For obvious reasons," the police replied amicably, indicating they were well aware of who she was.

Willis was casually clothed, wearing a Scorpion Girl shirt and a heart-shaped locket around her neck, while Wade wore a baseball cap and an Atlanta Hawks top during the traffic stop's aftermath.

As lovers, the two took luxury trips around the world, including trysts in Aruba, the Bahamas, Belize, and Napa Valley, all of which Wade allegedly paid for with his taxpayer-funded earnings. Wade, who pocketed over $770,000 for his work on the Trump case, insisted that Willis ultimately repaid him with cash, though there's no trace of the transactions.

The father of Fani Willis, John C. Floyd, III, also took the stand to testify in his daughter's defense. Formerly a high-ranking Black Panther and co-founder of its political party faction, Floyd said "it's a black thing" to "always" hoard wads of cash around the house. Willis acknowledged amassing as much as $15,000 on her "best days."

During his days entrenched in militant extremism, Floyd opposed law enforcement, previously calling the police an "occupying army" and "the enemy." He also considered Malcolm X his "patron saint" and adopted black nationalism as a guiding ideology.

Kinaya Willis, while majoring in broadcast journalism at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), interviewed her mother about "millennial justice issues and the importance of women role models in the criminal justice system" as well as "how she has handled juggling motherhood and public service."

The youngest daughter of Fani Willis, Kınaya Imani Willis, a rising senior and Journalism Major at the Flordia Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), will interview her Mother.https://t.co/t155rpjjzY pic.twitter.com/6GmZija1YC — Fani T. Willis (@FaniforDA) June 3, 2020

The district attorney posted the "exclusive" interview, which was livestreamed on social media, to the City of South Fulton's Facebook group, as she was running for Fulton County DA in 2020. Back then, she ran on the campaign slogan "Integrity Matters!"

Since the scandal, Willis says she's received an outpour of support, especially among black women. "We are so proud. You are such a good representative of us," black women purportedly tell her. "I would be lying by saying it's only African American women," Willis told reporters. "I have had Caucasian women, Asian women, Indian women [...] I didn't think I was the face of the feminist movement but somehow I became it."

In June, while speaking before a black congregation at an African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church in Atlanta, Willis accused the media of trying to "tear a sister down."

"I live the experience of a Black woman who is attacked and oversexualized," she said.

"I'm so tired of hearing these idiots call my name as 'Fanny' in a way to attempt to humiliate me because, like silly schoolboys, the name reminds them of a woman's rear, of her behind."