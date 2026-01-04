These Two Newspapers Made a Shocking Move Regarding Trump's Venezuela Raid
Tipsheet

After Trump's Venezuela Operation, a Former Fox News Host Had the Perfect Tweet...and It Wrecked Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 04, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

He didn’t name him, but former Fox News host Brit Hume shredded Joe Biden and his failed foreign policy that set the world ablaze and offered a brutal lesson to other world leaders: America was NOT back, and Biden had no idea what he was doing. The Delaware liberal has long lived off the reputation that he was some international relations wizard. His decades of experience in Washington, plus helming the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, provided this mythical cover, but he's been wrong on every matter for the past 40 years.  

It's remarkably unimpressive, much like his career in public life. And being around a long time doesn’t make you a sage. With President Trump’s daring raid in Venezuela, which toppled the Maduro government, there is a different flair to American power right now, and it’s for the better. On January 3, airstrikes rocked Caracas as Delta Force captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife.  

Hume put it succinctly:

The Maduro capture, coupled with the air attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, suggest an extraordinary level of skill, technology and daring. Precisely the opposite signal from that sent by the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

Biden allowed Iran to fire a bunch of ballistic missiles at Israel, botched the construction of some humanitarian pier in Gaza that would’ve aided the terrorists, was clueless on what to do with Ukraine, and, yes, allowed Kabul to fall. 

The man was wrong on everything, put the White House in cruise control, with aides scrambling to do what they thought was best to ensure that the administration looked semi-functional. It didn’t work.  

Trump was able to pull off the removal of a dictator and the destruction of a nuclear weapons program. Trump does things to protect us. Biden just napped. 

