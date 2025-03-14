Everything We Know About the Tesla Attacks

Far-left activists are waging war on Tesla, carrying out political violence at dealerships across the country in protest of CEO Elon Musk, the de facto chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement

As part of a nationwide revolt, leftist agitators are spray-painting swastikas on Teslas, setting these so-called "swasticars" ablaze, and vandalizing showrooms in a coordinated effort to "stick it" to the Trump administration, Musk in particular.

The Tesla Attacks

In Tigard, Oregon, near Portland, a Tesla showroom was shot up again on Thursday around 4:15 a.m., sustaining more than a dozen rounds in this incident. Showroom windows and cars were hit with gunfire. On March 6, one bullet went through an office wall and into a computer monitor.

In Seattle, four Cybertrucks burned overnight on Sunday. Footage from a Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) traffic camera shows the moment the Tesla cars went up in flames.

BREAKING: Late Sunday evening, fire crews battled flames shooting out of several Tesla Cybertrucks in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. At this point, the cause remains under investigation. But with all the anti-Elon hate, there is concern this could be arson. @elonmusk 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/O4W228MlZu — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 10, 2025

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is reportedly investigating this apparent arson attack on the Tesla lot in SoDo, the city's industrial district.

Btw, ATF agents usually get involved if authorities suspect acts of arson, bombings, and terrorism. pic.twitter.com/axbEpIuVTi — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 11, 2025

In Centralia, Washington, at another late-night uprising Monday against the country's top electric car company, Tesla charging stations were vandalized with explicit graffiti calling on others to "Burn Nazi Cars" and "Kill Elon."

Approximately half of the Tesla chargers are out of service due to damage done to the transformers, according to The Daily Chronicle, a local newspaper in Centralia.

The radical left strikes again. pic.twitter.com/M4sOExJdRe — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 11, 2025

In Littleton, Massachusetts, a town northwest of Boston, seven Tesla charging stations caught fire in a suspected arson attack on March 3 and sustained significant damage.

In Loveland, Colorado, a "transgender"-identifying activist allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at a Tesla store in a string of arson attacks.

40-year-old "Lucy Grace," formerly Justin Thomas Nelson, allegedly inflicted as much as $20,000 in damage to a Tesla dealership, starting on January 29 and returning multiple times throughout February. According to authorities, Nelson spray-painted "Nazi" under the dealership's entrance sign and set the Tesla lot on fire using incendiary devices. On February 24, Nelson was arrested on the scene possessing more firebombing materials. He was booked into Loveland County Jail on charges of explosive device use, criminal mischief, and attempting to commit a Class 3 felony, but released the following day on $100,000 bond.

Lucy Grace Nelson, a leftist man whose real identity is Justin Thomas Nelson, is referred to as a "woman" in the mainstream media reports about his alleged violent attacks on @Tesla property in Colorado. He was allegedly found with homemade bombs.



Online, Nelson groomed… pic.twitter.com/b7D5bhkx3B — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2025

Nelson now faces federal charges of maliciously destroying property.

On March 7, another incident of arson took place at that same Tesla site after Nelson was let out on a personal recognizance (PR) bond. In response to news of Newlson's release from federal custody, Loveland Police Department chief Doran said he "couldn't be more disappointed" with the criminal justice system. "This decision is not just troubling for our community but reflects a broader problem faced nationwide. It's incredibly challenging to keep our citizens safe from copycat behavior when there are no repercussions to lawlessness."

According to investigative journalist Angy Ngo, Nelson grooms children online into "transitioning genders" and encourages them to lie to their parents.

In Salem, Oregon, another "transgender" extremist was arrested over the Inauguration Day firebombing and February 19 shooting of a Tesla locale. Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore.



Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He's accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025 41-year-old Adam Matthew Lansky, who uses the alias "Allison Tesla" while producing "trans" porn, has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. Lansky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a witness during the first attack. According to Ngo, he has been recruiting LGBTQ+ activists in the Salem area to train with firearms. In Brookline, Massachusetts, a pro-Palestine activist was caught on video vandalizing various Tesla vehicles, which he tried to defend as "free speech." 39-year-old Harrison Grant Randall was captured in connection to the crime spree and charged with six counts of defacing property. UPDATE: Brookline District Court issued an arrest warrant for Harrison Grant Randall, 39-year-old male of Roslindale, and is charged with six (6) counts of Defacing Property.



Shortly before 7 PM Randall was arrested & booked on the above charges. Bail has been set at $2,500. pic.twitter.com/kDdU2xmOk5 — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) March 6, 2025

Advertisement

In New York City, hundreds of anti-DOGE radicals have repeatedly descended on a Tesla dealer in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

BREAKING: Protester dragged out of TESLA Showroom in Meatpacking District after protesters occupied inside pic.twitter.com/7Oqa4rdXtH — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 8, 2025

Video circulating on social media shows that one demonstrator had to be dragged out of the Washington Street showroom Saturday, and the facility's glass door was shattered. At least six militants were arrested. Five were handed tickets for trespassing, and the sixth was issued a desk appearance ticket for resisting arrest, obstructing government administration, and violing of local law, a New York Post Department (NYPD) spokesman told The New York Post.

Protestors previously stormed the premises on March 1, chanting "Arrest Musk" and carrying "Nazi" signs equating him to Adolf Hitler.

BREAKING: Protesters are currently occupying the Tesla Dealership in lower Manhattan. Security is trying to keep more people from entering. pic.twitter.com/p0EFeOk0x0 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2025

Footage from FreedomNews.TV captures an altercation involving an outraged Tesla customer who had come to test-drive the new Model Y but couldn't amid the occupation. "Why do you have to impede on people's regular life?" the frustrated buyer yelled. "I get people want their freedom of speech, but why are you blocking the way to get in?"

NOW: "I came here to test drive a car," - outraged customer reacts as protesters occupy the Tesla Dealership in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/WF5ZjoU5bb — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2025

Unmasking the Organizers

On X, Musk identified five of the radical organizations behind the Tesla resistance, one of which has received most of its funding from liberal mega-donor George Soros. All five are backed by ActBlue, the Democratic Party's main fundraising platform currently under congressional scrutiny.

Indivisible Project is bankrolled mainly by Open Society Foundations (OSF), the nucleus of the Soros funding nexus. Between 2017 and 2023, the 501(c)(4) raked in more than $7.6 million in Soros cash, according to the Open Society Foundations grant database.

Advertisement

Congressional staffers Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, a married activist couple, co-founded Indivisible in 2016 to protest the election of President Donald Trump. Now, the D.C.-headquartered nonprofit—set up originally to provide progressives a "Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda"—is organizing a cross-country mutiny against Musk planned during the government's mid-March recess next week.

Indivisible is instructing "grassroots" groups to "stop the Trump-Musk coup" and equipping affiliates with protest "toolkits," which contain signage graphics bearing anti-Musk slogans, such as "GTFO Musk" and "Fire Elon Musk." Indivisible will reimburse eligible expenses, including venue fees, AV equipment, printing services, food, and travel costs.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"We do not direct, coordinate, or dictate the strategies or activities of the organizations we support," Open Society Foundations said in a statement shared with The New York Post. "The Open Society Foundations support a broad range of nonprofit organizations that work to strengthen democracy and promote nonviolent civic engagement. Our grantees operate independently and are expected to do so in full adherence to U.S. law."

Advertisement

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), an ally of Indivisible, has been organizing protests every Friday at the M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle to "protest the fascist billionaire takeover of our democracy." DSA, which posts videos of its members protesting outside Tesla buildings, also hosts a weekly "mass call" to "Fight Fascism," "Build Socialism," and "resist the bloodsucking billionaire broligarchs."

Philadelphia-based Disruption Project opposes "racial capitalism, the heteropatriarchy, white supremacy and settler colonialism" with the goal of securing "reparations for Black folks," "repatriation of land to indigenous people," and establishing an open U.S. border. It's linked to the pro-union Action Network, a product of the 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests.

Last month, Action Network had helped Disruption Project organize a "Tesla Takedown" of "showrooms everywhere," encouraging consumers to "Sell your Teslas" and "Dump your stock" in hopes of harming Musk's profits. "Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk," the movement's promotional material says. "Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy."

The joint Disruption Project/Action Network Action-sponsored uprising lists the addresses of Tesla dealerships for protestors to target as well as times of board meetings at Tesla sites. They also have informational "toolkits" and a customizable "#TeslaTakedown" banner.

Rise & Resist similarly has a social media "toolkit" containing printable flyers and quarter sheets, courtesy of the "Tesla Takedown" campaign. Some of Rise & Resist's posters say "Overthrow the Oligarchs," "Abolish DOGE," and "Musk is a Cyber Criminal." The group centered in New York organized the picket of that Tesla dealership in the city's Meatpacking district where six anti-Musk protestors were arrested Saturday.

Troublemakers, a Seattle climate alarmism group committed to "taking action for life on Earth," says it "cannot stand aside while racial capitalism and neocolonialism destroy this beautiful planet, all for the benefit of a few."

Advertisement

A beneficiary of donations collected through Action Network, Troublemakers has organized several Tesla showroom protests since February, though their cars are purportedly better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles.

"Tesla is Musk's cash machine—diminishing his power with protests and boycotts is one of the levers most readily at hand for regular people," Troublemakers leader Margie Bone, a retired psychiatrist, said in a press statement.

At these protests, comrades of Troublemakers carry "tombstones" that read "RIP Rule of Law" and "RIP Democracy." They also lay flowers down on the makeshift "graves." Troublemakers vows that their actions will "escalate" so long as Musk remains in power.

According to Ngo, Antifa propaganda collective CrimethInc is amplifying calls to attack Tesla facilities and "Depose Musk."

Trump's Response

Trump has since said he considers violence targeting an American business like Tesla "domestic terrorism" and warned that such acts directed at Tesla dealers will be treated accordingly.

On Wednesday, while Trump stood outside the White House with Elon Musk deciding on which Tesla he would purchase as a show of support for his senior adviser under attack, a reporter asked him whether these anti-Tesla crimes should be labeled domestic terrorism. "I will do that. I'll do it," Trump replied immediately.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, terrorism is defined as "the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives." Per the Patriot Act, domestic terrorism constitutes acts "dangerous to human life" intended "to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Congress would investigate the "sources" of these terrorist attacks, with the help of the DOJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.