It's Never Enough. Check Out What Else San Francisco Reparations Activists Are Demanding

San Francisco is ringing in the New Year by pushing for reparations for the city's black residents, to the tune of $5 million per person.

How will they pay for it? Well, the ordinance creates a fund of both private and public monies to cover the payments. Mayor Daniel Lurie signed the ordinance into law on December 23. The bill was unanimously passed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in early December.

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who authored the bill, said the ordinance will "provide restitution, compensation, and rehabilitation to individuals who are black and/or descendents of a chattel enslaved person and have experienced a proven harm in San Francisco."

Walton attempted this in 2023, but that was rejected by then-Mayor London Breed.

According to The New York Post, Lurie also admitted his city is "too broke" to pay it.

"We're not allocating money to this fund," Lurie said. "With a historic $1 billion deficit, we are going to spend our money making the city safer and cleaner."

Andrew Quinio, an attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation, said the program is unconstitutional because of its racial preferences. "The ordinance has a very explicit racially discriminatory purpose," Quinio said.

On top of the $5 million payment, the ordinance includes debt forgiveness, 250 years of tax abatement, and income subsidies.

But even that's not enough. The San Francisco African-American Reparations Committee is demanding even more, on top of the cash payments.

NEW: DEMANDS by the San Francisco African-American Reparations Committee, beyond cash payouts.

Some of those demands include the committee being "independent of government of San Francisco," "exclusively Black credit scores," Black banks, a Black land and building acquisition trust, city-paid Black condo fees, and Black run community centers.

It also wants Blacks to be prioritized for homes that have been vacant more than three months, a repeal of CA Article 34 (voter approval for public housing), as well as funding for Black churches and the creation of "Black campuses," including business hubs and manufacturing.

The plan also alleges "genetic trauma" and "current policy of white supremacy" in San Francisco, as well as "stress and anxiety" caused by "financial insecurity."

The total plan includes more than 100 points.

"This is the woke mind virus in its most aggressive form," wrote Governor Ron DeSantis

Jesse Franklin-Murdock, an attorney, describes the demands as "apartheid."

"San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, which some now say is "moderate," voted unanimously to endorse this Committee's recommendation of $5 million reparations for every black person, apparently along with the apartheid regime described below," Franklin-Murdock wrote.

Another social media user pointed out that this is why you never give the Left an inch.

"This is why you never give Marxists any concessions. There is no appeasement. Anything you give is assumed as stolen to begin with," he wrote. "Marxists are automata with your subservience in death as their primary goal."

This is why you never give Marxists any concessions. There is no appeasement. Anything you give is assumed as stolen to begin with.



It's never enough, and the Left will keep demanding more and more.