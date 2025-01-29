Mount Trumpmore? Legislation Introduced to Add Trump to Iconic Monument

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has officially introduced legislation to add an engravement of President Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore, immortalizing his chiseled visage alongside those of other presidential greats.

If enacted, Luna's proposed bill—filed Tuesday—would direct the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, through the director of National Park Services, to arrange for the carving of Trump's face into the iconic 60-foot South Dakota landmark.

I've officially introduced legislation to put President Trump's face on Mount Rushmore.



His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving! pic.twitter.com/vfFuebuS7F — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 28, 2025

"President Trump's bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America’s greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation's freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy—a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term," Luna said in a press statement. "He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt."

According to Luna's congressional office, the bill aims to honor Trump "for his transformative impact on America and the historical significance of his leadership." Trump's addition to the national monument would enshrine "the consequential accomplishments made under President Trump's leadership, including economic growth, national security, and a foreign policy that brought peace to the world and put America first," she said.

"Let's get carving!" the GOP congresswoman proclaimed on X.

Luna attached a rendering of what Trump would look like carved out of granite as part of the colossal sculpture.

The movement to Trump-ify Mount Rushmore gained ground this week. In a Monday segment of "Outnumbered," the Fox News panel endorsed the idea. "I think there's a great case for it!" Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said. Co-host and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany proposed making Mount Trumpmore happen on the 250th anniversary of America's founding. "It would be epic," she said.

"What are we waiting on? Donald Trump's face should be on Mount Rushmore. We got the votes in the House. We got the votes in the Senate. I know a guy who is gonna sign it named Donald John Trump," ex-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said on conservative commentator Benny Johnson's show.

Luna then answered Lewandowski's call for a member of Congress to "do the honors."

"President Trump is actively leaving a legacy of prosperity, strength, and unity that has historically reshaped America," she posted. "He has undoubtedly earned his place alongside our nation's iconic leaders on Mount Rushmore. We will make this happen."

Trump has denied ever seriously considering such a proposal.

In a 2020 tweet, Trump fact-checked a New York Times report that his White House aides had reached out to then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about adding him to Mount Rushmore, although he did quip that it "sounds like a good idea to me!"

