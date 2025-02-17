Did You Catch What the Latest Polls Also Revealed About the Trump Agenda?
VIP
Why Sunday Was Not a Banner Day for the Liberal Media and Free Speech

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 17, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

They don’t know what it is. Freedom of the press and free speech have become perverted by the censorship industrial complex that independent reporters Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi have railed against. If you don’t believe that, CBS News proved to be a textbook case, not just in terms of historical illiteracy but also in terms of gaslighting. 

Host Margaret Brennan deserved to be ripped to pieces for this appalling take on the Holocaust, where she blamed too much freedom of the press for starting the infamous crime committed by Nazi Germany. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was all class in slapping down this atrociously incorrect take, but he would’ve had a lot of latitude if he decided to go ‘full Hulk smash.’ Brennan, what you said was precisely wrong; the Nazis had state media and propaganda systems. Is this even real? 

Even liberal reporter Michael Tracey, who is no supporter of the Trump administration, called this one of the clownish takes on World War II hyperbole in the media, labeling it truly “bonkers.” 

And capping it off was a segment on 60 Minutes later that evening about how Germany (no, you cannot make this up) is limiting free speech and, deploying police squads to raid homes, posting mean memes on social media. They even interviewed a bunch of Deutsch clowns who peddled what liberals think should be codified here: limiting free speech enhances public safety. It’s what China does, folks. And good for Germany for having that appalling World War II-relic of an amendment in their constitution. They can keep their Eurotrash takes on freedom of speech over there:

Sorry, I'm not taking any lessons on freedom from Germany. And since we’re all flying off the rails here, this entire segment was a very Diet Goebbels or Goebbels-lite, CBS. It's the same principles that the deranged propaganda master embodied but couched in less antisemitic language, you fools. 

