Tipsheet

I Wish This Headline in The New York Times Was Satire, But It's Not

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 17, 2025 6:50 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The 2024 election was clear on one thing: voters were tired of the far-left nonsense on race, gender, and other pet issues that the Democrats think form the heart and soul of our nation. No, guys, gay porn in libraries isn’t the Rosa Parks issue of our time.

If Democrats want to be viewed as a serious party again and not like a collection of left-wing weirdos who fret daily about bathroom policy, transgender surgeries, and other issues that no one cares about—they could start by at least dialing it back on the intersectionality lunacy and race talk because this headline in The New York Times sounded like the Babylon Bee came up with it. Except it’s not satire; it’s real: “As a White Man, Can I Date Women of Color to Advance My Antiracism.” 

I’m a straight white dude and recent college grad who has very progressive beliefs and is looking for a committed partner who, in time, can equitably raise a family with me. I have almost zero honest-to-goodness physical preferences. I’ve dated women of various shapes and sizes, various skin, hair and eye colors, etc., and have been attracted to all of them. 

Here’s what’s controversial among my friends: I want to prioritize dating women of color. I’m after a cross-cultural relationship. I believe very strongly that one of the main ways to combat racism is through relationships. Part of me thinks that I will always be somewhat disappointed if what ends up becoming one of the most important relationships in my life is with another white person. If someone is a woman of color, that checks a box for me in a real way. I am seeking to be antiracist in all my relationships. 

That’s all I could read—this is crazy town. Being so intentional about forcing yourself to date non-white people is nutty. Isn’t this also some form of colonialism? The white guy trying to force himself into the pool of non-whites and ensnare one, albeit with consent, sounds very problematic, I don’t know. Sort of sounds like a softer version of slavery without the brutality associated with the Middle Passage.  

But you do you, 'man who has too much time and overshared with The New York Times.'

Holy hell.

