Pelosi Wants to Add This 'Consequential' President to Mount Rushmore

In an interview aired on Sunday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that President Joe Biden should be engraved in the national monument Mount Rushmore.

In a clip in the “CBS Sunday Morning Show,” Pelosi claimed that Biden deserves a spot on Mount Rushmore next to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln because he’s been a “consequential” president of the United States.

In the interview, Pelosi said Biden is “Such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States.”

CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl retorted, “Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?”

“You’ve got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he’s wonderful,” Pelosi claimed. “I don’t say take him down, but you can add Biden.”

Crazy Nancy's delusions have reached a new level — saying Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore pic.twitter.com/ZF32Bg3NAW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2024

Last month, Biden announced that he would no longer seek reelection.

In a letter posted on X, Biden explained his decision.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he stated.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. She is expected to announce her running mate in the coming days.