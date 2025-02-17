Not Many Americans Are Going to Tolerate What These Federal Workers Had to Say Last Night

CBS News was a dumpster fire on Sunday. Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan thought the Nazi Holocaust occurred because there was too much freedom of speech and the press in Germany. Then, 60 Minutes decided to produce a segment about Germany waging a total war on freedom of speech, taking offenders away…on a train ride. Finally, there is this pity segment on government workers who are lost after getting fired.

You’d think these people had witnessed a murder. Also, we don’t care. It’s not because they’re government workers, though I’m also numb to that aspect—anything that sets DC on fire is fine by me. But tens of millions of other workers have endured these hardships and challenges many times over. It’s this ‘we’re special’ nonsense that the liberal media slaps onto these people that’s beyond tone-deaf, and no one wants to hear it.

“Twelve days ago, people knew where their next paycheck was coming from. They knew how they were going to pay for their kids' daycare, their medical bills. And then, all gone overnight,” says Kristina Drye, who was fired in the USAID shutdown. https://t.co/cysOqteb8p pic.twitter.com/bUcOAnhMjs — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 17, 2025

They should learn to shovel coal. https://t.co/P2J5kg5lSJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 17, 2025

As Curtis Houck at Newsbusters commented, “Americans who lost jobs in 2008-2009 and 2020 would probably like a word with these people who acted as though they're tenured college professors and thus permanent job security, no matter their performance.”

The 60,000 people who got cut loose when the Keystone XL pipeline extension was canceled after Biden took office know the feeling. Except they weren't bureaucrats. They were skilled construction workers and engineers. https://t.co/5Xv18C84u9 — Joel Engel (@joelengel) February 17, 2025

60 Minutes also tapped into the whole constitutional crisis nonsense regarding President Trump’s spending cuts and the activities of the outstanding Department of Government Efficiency. Keep slashing and burning, boys.

President Trump is making unprecedented cuts at unprecedented rates, but are these actions constitutional? 60 Minutes investigates, tonight. pic.twitter.com/kZnBxq19tG — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 16, 2025

Trump is popular. His agenda is popular. And the work to shrink government has the support of most voters. Pound sand, losers.