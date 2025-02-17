Not Many Americans Are Going to Tolerate What These Federal Workers Had to Say Last Night

Did You Catch What the Latest Polls Also Revealed About the Trump Agenda?
Matt Vespa  |  February 17, 2025 6:30 AM
CBS News was a dumpster fire on Sunday. Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan thought the Nazi Holocaust occurred because there was too much freedom of speech and the press in Germany. Then, 60 Minutes decided to produce a segment about Germany waging a total war on freedom of speech, taking offenders away…on a train ride. Finally, there is this pity segment on government workers who are lost after getting fired.

You’d think these people had witnessed a murder. Also, we don’t care. It’s not because they’re government workers, though I’m also numb to that aspect—anything that sets DC on fire is fine by me. But tens of millions of other workers have endured these hardships and challenges many times over. It’s this ‘we’re special’ nonsense that the liberal media slaps onto these people that’s beyond tone-deaf, and no one wants to hear it.

As Curtis Houck at Newsbusters commented, “Americans who lost jobs in 2008-2009 and 2020 would probably like a word with these people who acted as though they're tenured college professors and thus permanent job security, no matter their performance.” 

60 Minutes also tapped into the whole constitutional crisis nonsense regarding President Trump’s spending cuts and the activities of the outstanding Department of Government Efficiency. Keep slashing and burning, boys. 

Trump is popular. His agenda is popular. And the work to shrink government has the support of most voters. Pound sand, losers.

