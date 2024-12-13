Food Network Now Trouncing CNN in Ratings

CNN's post-election ratings continue to flail miserably following President-elect Donald Trump's triumph in the 2024 election.

And now, CNN can't "Beat Bobby Flay."

Viewers would rather watch "Guy's Grocery Games" than "Anderson Cooper 360," according to the latest TV ratings.

CNN just lost in the ratings to…Food Network!! The news outlet finished in 17th place among all cable stations last week in primetime.



It wasn’t like it was a slow news cycle either. There was the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the manhunt for the killer, the… pic.twitter.com/pPXiU2Xi7I — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 11, 2024

Last week, CNN finished No. 17 among cable stations during primetime programming hours, losing additionally to Hallmark's campy Christmas movies, house-hunting escapades on HGTV, and even the History Channel.

In fact, CNN's small audience was outsized by those tuning into TBS, TLC, TNT, and Freeform, respectively, among others.

Apparently, the jam-packed news cycle, which included the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the ensuing manhunt for his assassin, Trump selecting more Cabinet picks at breakneck speed, and the fallout from President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter, couldn't help CNN reel in viewers.

CNN's humiliating defeat to the cooking channel and variety entertainment comes as the liberal news network's primetime lineup is seeing abysmal viewership numbers across the board.

Anderson Cooper's aforementioned CNN show, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," and "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" averaged only 367,000 total viewers from the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. timeslot during the week of December 2. By comparison, Fox News brought in an average of 2.5 million total primetime viewers in that same period.

CNN's primetime stats are especially egregious amongst the much sought-after demographic of adults ages 25 - 54, landing a dismal No. 26 ranking below MTV, Nick at Nite, Comedy Central, and Adult Swim, to name a few, in this critical category for advertisers.

A week before that (the week of November 25), CNN suffered its lowest-rated week in total viewership since June 2001, reports Fox News Digital.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Yule Log channel is getting higher ratings than @CNN pic.twitter.com/zFwQQ4Y26g — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) December 11, 2024

CNN isn't the only left-wing news outlet on the chopping block—at a time when viewership should stay steady in the lead-up to Inauguration Day.

A trio of MSNBC shows, including "Inside with Jen Psaki," meanwhile hit all-time viewership lows last week despite what certainly was not a slow news cycle by any measures, according to Fox News Digital.

Psaki's program averaged only 651,000 total viewers, its smallest weekly audience since launching last year when she ditched her gig as Biden's White House press secretary to join MSNBC's ranks.

"Alex Wagner Tonight," which broadcasts during Rachel Maddow's 9 p.m. stretch Tuesdays through Fridays because Maddow's primetime production airs exclusively on Monday nights, averaged a meager 595,000 viewers total, also its lowest-rated week since the show's 2022 debut.