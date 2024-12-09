A Suspect Has Been Detained in the Healthcare CEO Murder Case

This post has been updated.

We have a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down by a masked assassin on December 4 around 6:45 AM outside of the New York Hilton Midtown. The killer used a suppressed firearm for the attack before fleeing on a bike, ditching the backpack he was wearing, and hopping a bus out of the city. Police say the suspect got on a bus from Atlanta to New York City for the attack. They suspected he took the same route back after the murder. Yet, we have someone more than someone of interest who was nabbed at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He had some interesting items discovered on his person.

A worker at the fast food restaurant felt the man who was at the establishment matched the photos being circulated of the killer unmasked, reportedly flirting with the front desk clerk of the hostel he was staying in before the killing. Police arrived to question the suspect, who had four fake IDs and a suppressed firearm like the one used in Thompson’s murder—the healthcare CEO killer used a fake New Jersey ID for his hostel stay (via ABC News):

A man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, is being held for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, law enforcement sources told ABC News.



A man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, was stopped with a fake New Jersey ID and is being held for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The man had walked into a McDonald's where a witness recognized him from the images circulated by police, sources said. The man had a similar gun to the one used in Wednesday's assassination-style killing outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, the sources said. Altoona police also recovered a computer.

New York City Police detectives were en route to Altoona to question the suspect. A manifesto was also reportedly discovered when this ‘person of interest’ was detained, but we’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: He has a name.

"The person of interest identified in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is an anti-capitalist former Ivy League student — who liked online quotes from 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski raging against the country’s medical community.



