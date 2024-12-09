BLM Activists Call For Violence After Penny Verdict
Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way
New Report Exposes Extensive Government Spying on Bank Accounts
This Recent Development With Dems Only Shows the Extent of Their Sickness
Why One Senator-Elect Will Be Sworn in Early
Lara Trump Is Stepping Down as RNC Co-Chair. Here's Why.
VIP
Top Senate Dem Speaks Out Against Biden's Pardons
Trump Announces More White House, State Department Picks
Alvin Bragg Reacts to Daniel Penny's Acquittal
VIP
This Indigenous Group Voted to Ban 'Land Acknowledgement' Ceremonies
Daniel Penny's Fate Decided
Who Cares About Jordan Neely?
Is Trump Already Our De Facto President?
Kamala Harris Won’t Stop Talking About Abortion
Tipsheet

A Suspect Has Been Detained in the Healthcare CEO Murder Case

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 09, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

This post has been updated.

We have a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down by a masked assassin on December 4 around 6:45 AM outside of the New York Hilton Midtown. The killer used a suppressed firearm for the attack before fleeing on a bike, ditching the backpack he was wearing, and hopping a bus out of the city. Police say the suspect got on a bus from Atlanta to New York City for the attack. They suspected he took the same route back after the murder. Yet, we have someone more than someone of interest who was nabbed at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He had some interesting items discovered on his person.

Advertisement

A worker at the fast food restaurant felt the man who was at the establishment matched the photos being circulated of the killer unmasked, reportedly flirting with the front desk clerk of the hostel he was staying in before the killing. Police arrived to question the suspect, who had four fake IDs and a suppressed firearm like the one used in Thompson’s murder—the healthcare CEO killer used a fake New Jersey ID for his hostel stay (via ABC News):

A man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, was stopped with a fake New Jersey ID and is being held for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, law enforcement sources told ABC News. 

The man had walked into a McDonald's where a witness recognized him from the images circulated by police, sources said. 

The man had a similar gun to the one used in Wednesday's assassination-style killing outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, the sources said. Altoona police also recovered a computer.

Recommended

Daniel Penny's Fate Decided Mia Cathell
Advertisement

New York City Police detectives were en route to Altoona to question the suspect. A manifesto was also reportedly discovered when this ‘person of interest’ was detained, but we’ll keep you updated.

UPDATE: He has a name.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Daniel Penny's Fate Decided Mia Cathell
Alvin Bragg Reacts to Daniel Penny's Acquittal Mia Cathell
Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way Katie Pavlich
We Need to Ritually Sacrifice a Squish GOP Senator to Encourage the Others Kurt Schlichter
Who Cares About Jordan Neely? Mia Cathell
This Recent Development With Dems Only Shows the Extent of Their Sickness Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Daniel Penny's Fate Decided Mia Cathell
Advertisement