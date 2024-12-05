NYPD Releases Unmasked Images of 'Person of Interest' Sought in Murder of Insurance CEO

The New York City Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of "a person of interest wanted for questioning" in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally gunned down Wednesday morning outside of the New York Hilton Midtown.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack," the NYPD said in a post on X. "The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.”

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.



Police are still trying to identify the man, who stayed at a Manhattan hostel near 103rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue and shared a room with two other men, both of whom were strangers, according to The New York Times.

As Matt reported previously, bullet casings found at the scene had inscriptions, including the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose.”

While they have multiple meanings, the words “delay” and “deny” could be a reference to the ways insurance companies seek to fend off claims. A 2010 book on the topic, “Delay, Deny, Defend,” argues that health insurers’ claims departments try to increase their profits by not honoring the terms of insurance policies, shortchanging policyholders. The author, Jay M. Feinman, is a professor emeritus at Rutgers Law School. Reached on Thursday morning, Feinman declined to comment. (NYT)

On Wednesday, the NYPD released images of a masked suspect wanted in connection to Thompson's murder.

These are additional images of the suspect sought in connection to this morning's homicide. If you have any information about this incident, the suspect, or his location please contact @NYPDTips at 1(800)577-TIPS. https://t.co/rtfVynljXa pic.twitter.com/kUJr7l0nxZ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 4, 2024