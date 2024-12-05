ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa
Comer: The Census Is Overcounting. Guess Who Benefits?
Here's Why Fauci Needs a Pardon
West Coast No Longer Under Tsunami Threat After Major Earthquake Detected Off CA...
A Very Disappointing Development Regarding Joni Ernst
The Lib Reaction to the Murder of a Healthcare CEO Was Appalling
VIP
DOJ Makes Strange Move on Background Checks
VIP
Why Double Standards on Guns Are a Terrible Idea
Trump Announces Slew of Nominations, Appointments
VIP
An Ivy League University Just Transferred Some of Its Land Back to a...
Eric Adams Spits Fire in Based Take on the Daniel Penny Case
Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Absolute Chaos
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees
Here's What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Joe Biden Pardoning Hunter
Tipsheet

NYPD Releases Unmasked Images of 'Person of Interest' Sought in Murder of Insurance CEO

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 05, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The New York City Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of "a person of interest wanted for questioning" in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally gunned down Wednesday morning outside of the New York Hilton Midtown.

Advertisement

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack," the NYPD said in a post on X. "The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help—if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.”

Police are still trying to identify the man, who stayed at a Manhattan hostel near 103rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue and shared a room with two other men, both of whom were strangers, according to The New York Times. 

As Matt reported previously, bullet casings found at the scene had inscriptions, including the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose.”

While they have multiple meanings, the words “delay” and “deny” could be a reference to the ways insurance companies seek to fend off claims. A 2010 book on the topic, “Delay, Deny, Defend,” argues that health insurers’ claims departments try to increase their profits by not honoring the terms of insurance policies, shortchanging policyholders. The author, Jay M. Feinman, is a professor emeritus at Rutgers Law School. Reached on Thursday morning, Feinman declined to comment. (NYT)

Recommended

Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Absolute Chaos Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

On Wednesday, the NYPD released images of a masked suspect wanted in connection to Thompson's murder. 

Tags: MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Absolute Chaos Madeline Leesman
A Very Disappointing Development Regarding Joni Ernst Matt Vespa
SCOTUS Just Heard the Most Unhinged Arguments for Medically Mutilating Minors Mia Cathell
Eric Adams Spits Fire in Based Take on the Daniel Penny Case Mia Cathell
Here's Why Fauci Needs a Pardon Katie Pavlich
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Assassination Hearing Erupts Into Absolute Chaos Madeline Leesman
Advertisement