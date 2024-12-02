Trump Selects Who Will Fill One of Our Most Prestigious Foreign Service Posts

President-elect Donald J. Trump has selected his nominee for United States ambassador to the United Kingdom: Warren A. Stephens, CEO, chairman, and president of Stephens, Inc., will helm one of the most prestigious posts in the United States Foreign Service:

Advertisement

🚨President-elect Donald Trump picks businessman Warren Stephens as U.S. ambassador to the U.K. pic.twitter.com/RYjG3DzQFv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 2, 2024

I am pleased to announce that Warren A. Stephens, one of the most successful businessmen in the Country, has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, a role in which he will act as our Representative to the United Kingdom. Over the last 38 years, while serving as the President, Chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist.



Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies.



Congratulations to Warren, his wife, Harriet, their three children, Miles, John, and Laura, and their six grandchildren!

Woody Johnson won’t be stepping away from the New York Jets this time around.

JUST IN: President-elect Trump names businessman Warren A. Stephens as Ambassador to the U.K.



"Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s… pic.twitter.com/fCrAEDVqWv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2024