Tipsheet

Trump Selects Who Will Fill One of Our Most Prestigious Foreign Service Posts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 02, 2024 6:05 PM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

President-elect Donald J. Trump has selected his nominee for United States ambassador to the United Kingdom: Warren A. Stephens, CEO, chairman, and president of Stephens, Inc., will helm one of the most prestigious posts in the United States Foreign Service: 

I am pleased to announce that Warren A. Stephens, one of the most successful businessmen in the Country, has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, a role in which he will act as our Representative to the United Kingdom. Over the last 38 years, while serving as the President, Chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist.
  
Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies.
  
Congratulations to Warren, his wife, Harriet, their three children, Miles, John, and Laura, and their six grandchildren!

'Leaving Office in Complete and Total Disgrace': Scott Jennings Chimes in on Biden Pardoning Hunter Rebecca Downs
Woody Johnson won’t be stepping away from the New York Jets this time around.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

