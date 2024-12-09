BLM Activists Issue Threats After Penny Verdict
Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way
New Report Exposes Extensive Government Spying on Bank Accounts
Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder?
VIP
Let the Voters Decide
We Have a Name: Suspect in Healthcare CEO Murder Case Identified
VIP
Does It Look Like Pete Hegseth Still Has a Chance to Be Trump's...
Here's What Trump's 'Border Czar' Will Do About DACA Recipients
Here's How Dylan Mulvaney Marked 1,000 Days of 'Girlhood'
VIP
Sick: Pro-Terrorism Lunatic Revealed Why He Shot Kindergarteners
Alvin Bragg Reacts to Daniel Penny's Acquittal
VIP
This Indigenous Group Voted to Ban 'Land Acknowledgement' Ceremonies
Daniel Penny's Fate Decided
Who Cares About Jordan Neely?
Tipsheet

Here's How Daniel Penny Is Celebrating His Acquittal

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  December 09, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny is celebrating his acquittal Monday at a bar in downtown Manhattan.

A cheerful Penny raised a glass with his defense attorneys Thomas Kenniff, who posted a picture of the celebration, and Steven Raiser at Stone Street Tavern in the Financial District hours after a jury acquitted him of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely.

Advertisement

Penny would have faced up to four years in prison if the jury had decided otherwise. He was previously charged with second-degree manslaughter, a more serious offense carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars, but the prosecution decided to drop that charge when the jury was deadlocked all day Friday.

Spirits were reportedly high inside the holiday-decorated bar. Pub patrons pulled out their phones to take photos with Penny, who stood trial in a months-long legal battle brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Penny remained stoic throughout the trial and only let out a smile in the courtroom when the forewoman read the jury's decision.

Well wishes poured in for Penny following the not-guilty verdict, including congratulations from Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse's trial consultant, who helped pick the jury that ultimately acquitted him, helped out Penny as well.

Vice President-elect JD Vance praised the outcome of Penny's case as the right one.

Meanwhile, Bragg already reacted to his humiliating defeat to Penny's defense team.

Recommended

Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"The jury has now spoken," the Democrat district attorney solemnly said.

Leaders of the New York City Council Progressive Caucus and Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus issued a joint statement slamming the jury's finding, saying it "highlights a deep-seated societal discomfort with unhoused individuals in need of support" and "green-lights 'vigilante justice' against the most vulnerable New Yorkers."

"It sends a dangerous message, allowing straphangers to harm their fellow subway riders for making noise, begging, or showing signs of physical or emotional distress," the statement said. "If the legal and moral standards have been lowered this far, every New Yorker should be deeply concerned that the smallest misstep on public transit could result in their death."

Outside the courthouse, Jordan Neely's dad, Andre Zachery, rejected the legitimacy of the court, saying the "system is rigged."

"Come on, people. Let's do something about this," Zachery told the Black Lives Matter activists assembled before him.

Advertisement

When Neely's mother was brutally murdered in 2007, leaving him orphaned, his father was nowhere to be found. Neely bounced around between places, eventually ending up homeless and on drugs. At age 18, Neely wanted to live with Zachery. However, in exchange, Zachery asked his son to hand over the proceeds he earned from his street performances as a Michael Jackson impersonator. Then when Neely refused, Zachery would take away his house keys and lock him out of the home, Neely's friend told New York Magazine.

Zachery is now suing Penny for stepping in to subdue Neely. According to the paperwork, Zachery is demanding damages in a cash award exceeding "the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts," a sum so large that it cannot be decided by any lower-level court and must be heard in a higher court with jurisdiction to handle such substantial claims.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder? Matt Vespa
Alvin Bragg Reacts to Daniel Penny's Acquittal Mia Cathell
We Need to Ritually Sacrifice a Squish GOP Senator to Encourage the Others Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Trump's 'Border Czar' Will Do About DACA Recipients Madeline Leesman
Who Cares About Jordan Neely? Mia Cathell
Of Course the Associated Press Reported the Daniel Penny Verdict This Way Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This What Drove the Alleged Healthcare CEO Killer to Commit Murder? Matt Vespa
Advertisement