After Years of Targeting Women, Trans Activists Turn on Politicians and J.K. Rowling Is Watching

The radical trans movement has been violent and threatening towards women for years. They even have a name for women who oppose the infiltration of "trans women" into our sports and safe spaces: TERF, short for "trans exclusionary radical feminist." This writer abhors feminism, but will gladly call herself a TERF if it means standing up to the trans insanity.

But being a TERF comes at a price. Trans activists have targeted TERFs with threats of violence and even murder, harassed them at their jobs, gotten them kicked out of gyms, and even taken them to court. No one is more aware of this than author J.K. Rowling, who was even attacked by some of the Harry Potter actors she made insanely famous. Rowling has had to increase her security thanks to the threats and even told the Scottish courts to throw her in prison for continuing to speak out against radical trans activism.

Despite this, politicians have — by and large — ignored the plight of women targeted by trans activists, or even blamed the women for bringing it on themselves. But now that trans activists are vowing to harass politicians, Rowling notes, maybe those politicians will start to take this seriously.

Who knows, now that trans activists aren't only stalking, harassing, doxxing, threatening and physically assaulting women, our politicians might finally take the violence that's such a key feature of this totalitarian movement seriously. https://t.co/pOFewjxOSj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 28, 2025

According to The Daily Mail, the violent transgender activist group Bash Back is planning to attack the offices of high-ranking British politicians, including Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Bash Back vandalized Streeting's constituency office in July, smashing windows and painting "child killer" on the building. This was in response to the ban on puberty blockers for children following advice fro medical experts and the Cass Review of "gender identity" services.

They also warned politicians, "If you think we're done, you've got another thing coming. MP or PM, you've seen us once, we'll see you again."

The Daily Mail says it's uncovered a conspiracy by Bash Back to form "cells" and "plot criminal damage offenses against high-profile targets."

This includes not only the Prime Minister's office, but the Free Speech Union (FSU) and the feminist organization Sex Matters.

Bash Back has called for "total transgender liberation," and The Daily Mail took its findings to the Metropolitan Police and the parliamentary security services.

The paper uncovered a pamphlet published by Bash Back that calls for the targeting of "organizations that promote transphobic rhetoric - from banning hormones and puberty blockers, to confining us to or defining us out of categories of woman and man, to promoting conversion therapy and facilitating hideous harassment campaigns."

"All of our targets have blood on their hands," the pamphlet read. "We refuse to let them wash it off in peace."

The group also has an "action guide" that instructs sympathizers on how to carry out similar attacks and avoid detection by the police.

In a security briefing, The Daily Mail said the group often hides metadata from public documents and uses ultra-secure email systems to hide its identity and activities.

Maya Forstater, chief executive of Sex Matters, one of the groups targeted by Bash Back, told The Daily Mail, "After years in which police forces rolled out the red carpet for trans lobby groups and harassed women's rights campaigners, it's no wonder that Bash Back seems to believe it can cause criminal damage with impunity."

And a government spokesman said, "Threats, harassment, and vandalism are not only cowardly, they're criminal and we will pursue anyone who targets politicians and their staff in this way, with the full force of the law. The rhetoric from this group is dangerous and only seeks to distract from our work to improve the lives of trans people."

Will the government act now that its ox is the one being gored? It seems Bash Back is testing that theory, and feels pretty confident the government won't hold it accountable for violent actions. After all, the government turned a blind eye to the abuse women have received from trans activists for years, so the precedent has been set.

