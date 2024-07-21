Trump Responds to Biden Bailing on His Campaign
Tipsheet

Dems Play the Age Card Now That Biden's Out

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  July 21, 2024 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After desperately downplaying Joe Biden's demented state for years, Democrats are suddenly switching it up and playing the age card against Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, now that Biden is officially out of the race.

Beforehand, Biden's backers were never concerned about the age of any of the presidential candidates, as it would have been an inopportune time to gripe about geriatrics. However, immediately in the wake of Biden calling it quits, liberals are labeling Trump "too old" to serve as commander-in-chief.

"It's time to talk about age. Donald Trump is TOO old to be President," wrote Micah Erfan, who's on the State Democratic Executive Committee (SDEC) of the Texas Democrats and trying to flip Texas blue.

Brianne Wu, the executive director of a progressive super PAC, which she started with Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks, praised Democrats for "copy past[ing] the Republican attacks on Biden's age" and turning them on Trump.

Annie Wu, a Gen Z digital strategist who was AOC's communications consultant, piled on.

Similar sentiments were echoed in left-wing circles on social media.

They can't knock Trump on his mental acuity, though. With his quick-witted comebacks, Trump has proven he's as sharp as a tack, and with an almost unlimited energy source, his stamina is seemingly unmatched.

As for his physical fitness, Trump dodged a bullet during an assassination attempt at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last weekend, when the sharp snapping of his head to glance at a graphic on the projector screen narrowly saved his life by a matter of millimeters. Days after dodging death, Trump still showed up to the Republican National Convention all week, delivered an acceptance speech for the ages, and spoke at a massive Michigan rally Saturday, remaining hot on the campaign trail.

Anything that taxing would cause Biden to shuffle off this mortal coil. A fall risk prone to taking tumbles, Biden has been defeated by many inanimate objects during his time in office. His handful of Life-Alert incidents includes falling up the Air Force One stairs, keeling over while riding a stationary bike, and stumbling on sandbags.

What ultimately did Biden in was his disastrous debate against Trump, causing a crisis of confidence amongst the party's string-pullers. Since then, Biden blamed his poor performance at the first presidential face-off on fatigue, saying he needs to get to bed sooner and "pace" himself better so he's not too tired, such as his staff scheduling events before 8 p.m.

During debate preparations at Camp David, which were cut two days short so he could rest at his house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, reportedly didn't start until at least 11 a.m., and the octogenarian was allotted time in the afternoon to nap each day.

Even lettuce lasts longer than Biden. People had placed bets at Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, on whether the shelf life of a head of lettuce (10 days) would outlast Biden. Biden bailed before the lettuce was set to expire on July 28.

"Finally a fair fight," Polymarket joked previously, asking the public who would win.

Polymarket livestreamed an iceberg lettuce, dressed as Trump, that was placed on top of a framed photograph of Biden. Next to the Trump-themed vegetable sat a coconut as an homage to Kamala Harris.

