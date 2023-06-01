Feinstein's Office Initiates Biden-Like Protocol Regarding Interacting With the Media
Tipsheet

What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's Age

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 01, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden traveled to Colorado Springs on Thursday to deliver the commencement address to the newest crop of U.S. Air Force Academy graduates, but his words might not be what the class of 2023 remembers.

After delivering his remarks — in which he again repeated the false claim that the "Quad" alliance between the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan did not exist before he took office (it was launched in 2007 and revived by Trump in 2017) — the president shook hands with the graduates as they collected their diplomas and formally completed their time at the Academy.

But when President Biden turned to walk across the stage, he tripped, failed to catch himself, and ended up tumbling to the ground with a thud picked up by nearby microphones.

After trying and failing to pick himself back up, he was assisted back to his feet by two good samaritans and helped back to his seat. On his way, Biden pointed at something on the stage near his previously used teleprompter that presumably tripped him up.

As Axios' Alex Thompson noted, this situation is exactly what Biden's aides — both at the White House and on his re-election campaign — have wanted to avoid as they work to protect Biden from the rigors of being president and candidate amid ongoing criticism over his age and fitness. 

Biden continued to participate in the pomp and circumstance following his tumble, appearing to be generally uninjured, and White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt confirmed the president is "fine."

Thursday's fall wasn't the first time Biden seemed to lose his footing while speaking on a stage, with another instance coming during his midterm campaign stumping on behalf of Democrat candidates. 

It also wasn't his first time finding himself on the ground in front of cameras. Nearly one year ago, on June 18, 2022, Biden got his foot tangled up with his bike pedal and tipped himself over after coming to a stop:

President Biden is set to return to Washington on Thursday evening, though his pride — if nothing else — is a bit bruised.

