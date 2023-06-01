What Happened at the Air Force Academy Commencement Raises More Concerns About Biden's Age

President Joe Biden traveled to Colorado Springs on Thursday to deliver the commencement address to the newest crop of U.S. Air Force Academy graduates, but his words might not be what the class of 2023 remembers.

After delivering his remarks — in which he again repeated the false claim that the "Quad" alliance between the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan did not exist before he took office (it was launched in 2007 and revived by Trump in 2017) — the president shook hands with the graduates as they collected their diplomas and formally completed their time at the Academy.

But when President Biden turned to walk across the stage, he tripped, failed to catch himself, and ended up tumbling to the ground with a thud picked up by nearby microphones.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

After trying and failing to pick himself back up, he was assisted back to his feet by two good samaritans and helped back to his seat. On his way, Biden pointed at something on the stage near his previously used teleprompter that presumably tripped him up.

As Axios' Alex Thompson noted, this situation is exactly what Biden's aides — both at the White House and on his re-election campaign — have wanted to avoid as they work to protect Biden from the rigors of being president and candidate amid ongoing criticism over his age and fitness.

Biden continued to participate in the pomp and circumstance following his tumble, appearing to be generally uninjured, and White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt confirmed the president is "fine."

President Biden is apparently doing OK after he just fell (or tripped) on stage after shaking the hands of 900+ cadets at Air Force Academy graduation. He is standing and carrying on with ceremony. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 1, 2023

I saw Biden go down and get back up. There was strong sun during some of the Air Force Academy grad. He stood for a long time shaking the hand of all 900+ cadets. I was keeping my eye on him, he appeared alert and in good stamina throughout. Then took fall at end, crossing stage — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 1, 2023

He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

Thursday's fall wasn't the first time Biden seemed to lose his footing while speaking on a stage, with another instance coming during his midterm campaign stumping on behalf of Democrat candidates.

🇺🇸 US President Joe Biden last night stumbled on stage in New York, was heckled by a protester and doubled down on his pledge to stop drilling



Get the latest from the US on our Midterms liveblog 👇 https://t.co/6kAXXRKGdx pic.twitter.com/yfC7vtjVHo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 7, 2022

It also wasn't his first time finding himself on the ground in front of cameras. Nearly one year ago, on June 18, 2022, Biden got his foot tangled up with his bike pedal and tipped himself over after coming to a stop:

President Biden is set to return to Washington on Thursday evening, though his pride — if nothing else — is a bit bruised.