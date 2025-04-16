Trump Signs New Memo to Prevent Illegal Aliens From Stealing Social Security
CNN Legal Reporter Torches the Left's Main Anti-Trump Narrative in Deported Illegal Alien...
DHS Spokesperson Shuts Down ABC News Reporter Over Deported Illegal Alien Case
Not Parody: The Dems Are Heading to El Salvador to Bust Out That...
NY AG Letitia James Might Be Charged With Mortgage Fraud
And There's the Motive Behind the PA Governor's Mansion Attack. Hint: It Involves...
Climate Myths
This State Just Became the First to Sue Trump Over Tariffs
This Is Why a Top Hegseth Adviser Was Escorted From the Pentagon
Trump Skewers Biden for Letting Illegal Immigrant Criminals Into the US
The UK Supreme Court Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Activists
Public Service Announcement: Throw the Book at Perpetrators of Political Violence
Celebrities Eat Their Own Over All-Female Space Flight
Wall Street Is Crashing Because the Working Class Is Winning
A Federal Judge Just Ruled Against Parents Who Protested a ‘Trans’ Athlete

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 16, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

A federal judge in New Hampshire sided with a local school district in a recent lawsuit to prevent parents from protesting a transgender athlete competing in women’s sports. 

According to Fox News, in September, a group of parents wore pink-colored armbands labeled “XX” during a high school soccer game where a boy masquerading as a girl played against females. The wristbands represented female chromosomes. 

Following this, the Bow and Dunbarton School Districts Superintendent Marcy Kelley issued a notice of trespass against the parents involved.

In response, the parents filed a lawsuit claiming that their First Amendment rights were violated. 

On Monday,  U.S. District Court Judge Steven McAuliffe, who was appointed by President George H. W. Bush, sided with the school district that tried to stop the parents from protesting.

"While plaintiffs may very well have never intended to communicate a demeaning or harassing message directed at Parker Tirrell or any other transgender students, the symbols and posters they displayed were fully capable of conveying such a message," he reportedly wrote. “And, that broader messaging is what the school authorities reasonably understood and appropriately tried to prevent.”

"The broader and more demeaning/harassing message the School District understood plaintiffs’ ‘XX’ symbols to convey was, in context, entirely reasonable," McAuliffe wrote.

This Is Why a Top Hegseth Adviser Was Escorted From the Pentagon Jeff Charles
Brian Cullen, an attorney for the school district, reportedly said that he agreed with McAuliffe’s decision. 

“It simply prevents them [the parents] from bringing their protest to the sidelines of a game being played by kids. That should not be a controversial limitation,” he said.

The transgender athlete that sparked this controversy, Parker Tirrell, previously tried to overturn a statute banning boys in girls’ sports. 

