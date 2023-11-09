Tim Scott: We Have to Strike in Iran

As the war on Israel intensifies, during the third GOP presidential primary debate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) called on President Joe Biden to be much more aggressive in attacking Iranian assets—to the extent of "striking in Iran," the main benefactor of Hamas.

On the topic of the Israel-Hamas war and what advice the Republican candidates, as president of the United States and commander-in-chief of all U.S. armed forces, would give the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, co-moderator Lester Holt questioned Scott: "You're the president. You're on the phone in the Oval Office with the prime minister. You tell him what?"

"I would tell Prime Minister Netanyahu, 'Not only do you have the responsibility, the right, to wipe Hamas off of the map—We will support you, we will be there with you, we'll stand shoulder to shoulder. There will be no daylight.' But I will change the station a little bit and head back home to America," Scott replied. "I will say to President Biden, 'Diplomacy only is a weak strategy.' Appeasement leads to war from President Obama to President Biden. Obama sent millions to Iran. Frankly, President Biden has sent billions to Iran. That is why I've said that there's blood dripping from the hands of President Obama and President Biden."

That's when Scott said the only way to stop Iran's terrorism through its proxies is to strike in Iran.

JUST IN: Sen. Tim Scott demands a U.S. "strike in Iran"



"You actually have to cut off the head of the snake, and the head of the snake is Iran, and not simply their proxies." pic.twitter.com/BswLa580vJ — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 9, 2023

"I would tell President Biden with great clarity, 'If you want to stop the 40-plus attacks on military personnel in the Middle East, you have to strike in Iran,'" Scott declared. "'If you want to make a difference, you cannot just continue to have strikes in Syria on warehouses, you actually have to cut off the head of the snake and the head of the snake is Iran and not simply the proxies.'"

Scott alluded to the U.S. airstrike—under Biden's direction—on a weapons-storage facility controlled by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups in eastern Syria. The "self-defense" U.S. military strike was in response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates. "The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a press statement, adding: "The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," but, "We urge against any escalation..."

BREAKING - US MILITARY CARRIES OUT STRIKES IN EASTERN SYRIA.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Statement on U.S. Military Strikes in Eastern Syria: pic.twitter.com/AEhQyNjAjk — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) November 8, 2023

"In order for us to have a powerful response from America, we have to be in a position of strength," Scott concluded, garnering some applause. "As far as the United States, my foreign policy is simple. You cannot negotiate with evil. You have to destroy it."

Wednesday's retaliatory strike follows an escalation of at least 40 attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias since Oct. 17, and it marks the second U.S. use of force against Iran and its proxies in Syria over the past two weeks.