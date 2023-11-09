NBC Tried to Fact-Check DeSantis but Failed Miserably

Following the third Republican presidential primary face-off, liberal media outlets pounced to try to fact-check Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who touted on-stage that, as governor of Florida, he "actually did something about" the 20,000-plus Americans stuck overseas in Israel. There, DeSantis called President Joe Biden's bare-minimum efforts to bring Americans home "neglect[ful]" and "atrocious."

NBC News rated DeSantis's claim as "half true," pointing to how the Tampa-based, veteran-led nonprofit Project Dynamo, which specializes in rescuing Americans in distress, organized the means of transportation while the GOP governor, whose "primary role was to fund the flights," footed the bill. Per PolitiFact, the flights, which were free for passengers, cost about $32 million.

CLAIM: "We had Floridians that were over there after the attack. He [Biden] left them stranded; they couldn't get flights out. So I scrambled [for] resources in Florida. I sent planes over to Israel and I brought back over 700 people to safety," DeSantis stated.

"There could have been more hostages had we not acted..." DeSantis said on-stage in response to being asked how he'd handle the Israel-Hamas war as president, adding: "So, there's a difference between words and deeds. We acted and we saved lives."

FACTS: DeSantis signed an Oct. 12 executive order authorizing the state of Florida to evacuate Americans from Israel.

According to DeSantis's memo declaring that a state of emergency exists in Florida, "Executive Order 23-208" enabled Florida's Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to bring its residents home who were stuck because of commercial-flight cancellations and other travel disruptions due to the ongoing war on Israel. Florida is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the world, including vast numbers of dual Israeli-American citizens and Floridians with relatives residing in Israel.

So far, approximately 700 Americans have flown from Israel to Florida on a total of four flights, according to an Oct. 24 update on the rescue-and-evacuation operation issued by the Florida governor's office. Breakdown-wise, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) deployed staff from Tallahassee to Tampa to coordinate and receive: 270 passengers late Sunday, Oct.15; 47 new passengers on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 18; 243 passengers in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 19; and 118 passengers early Monday, Oct. 23. Plus, an additional flight of seven passengers traveled to Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 15.

DeSantis greeted one of the flights at Tampa International Airport, the first plane carrying 270 evacuees, including 91 children.

"The support we are receiving from Governor DeSantis, the First Lady, FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and his entire administration and the state is overwhelming. We are very grateful for the special flights and supplies," praised Consul General of Israel to Florida, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky.

As part of "Operation: Promised Land" launched by Project Dynamo, FDEM worked in partnership with the organization to identify U.S. citizens trapped in Israel who needed to return to Florida. To support Project Dynamo's work, the Volunteer Florida Foundation is awarding $1,000,000 to the organization. Notably, on Oct. 20, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable at Mt. Sinai Medical Center to make awards through the Volunteer Florida Foundation and Hope Florida Fund to aid the relief efforts.

"Volunteer Florida's heartfelt and generous contribution and gift to Project DYNAMO will translate into countless American lives being rescued and shielded from the ravages of disaster and war," Project Dynamo's CEO Bryan Stern said of the donations.

RATING: DeSantis's claim that he saved American lives is TRUE. He arranged for several flights out of Israel, evacuating hundreds of U.S. citizens. Almost 700 Americans were flown to the Sunshine State, thanks to DeSantis's rescue mission.

