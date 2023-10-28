Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
DeSantis Launches Israel Rescue Operation As Joe Biden Does the Bare Minimum

October 28, 2023
2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has launched a rescue operation aimed at bringing Americans home who are fighting for their lives in Israel as Hamas terrorists continue to wage war in their country. 

This week, DeSantis announced that he has arranged to send weapons, drones, and ammunition to Israel as the country prepares for a ground invasion into Gaza Hamas’s October 7 planned attack. 

Thanks to the governor’s Israel Rescue Operation, nearly 700 Americans have been evacuated from Israel on four flights. 

This was DeSantis’s latest effort to help Israel. The governor also reportedly sent cargo planes equipped with healthcare supplies, drones, body armor, and helmets to the country as it suffered the onslaught brought on by terrorists. 

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern, said that Florida is working with private groups to supply weapons and ammunition at the request of Israel’s consul general in Miami. However, he would not disclose the amount or type of ammunition being sent. 

More from DeSantis’s office: 

As of today, nearly 700 Americans have been flown back to Florida on four flights and received supportive resources made available by several Florida state agencies and volunteer organizations. A Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) was established at the Tampa International Airport to receive passengers returning to the United States from Israel, and the MARC supported all identified unmet needs and coordinated state resources and nonprofit support. Additionally, two cargo planes carrying 85 pallets of donated supplies have arrived in Tel-Aviv, Israel. These goods were requested by hospitals and other government agencies in Israel and were sent through the collaboration of Florida hospitals, local communities, the Agency for Health Care Administration, Florida Division of Emergency Management, and various Israeli partners.

DeSantis is expected to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering of donors, where several other GOP presidential contenders will also attend. 

The governor has accused President Joe Biden of not doing enough to help the innocent people of Israel, who have suffered tremendous amounts of loss. 

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) praised DeSantis’s efforts in getting Israeli citizens to safety. 

“No American should have to hesitate to ask for help when they are escaping terrorist attacks and warzone areas,” Dunn said. “In Florida, we do things differently. We roll up our sleeves and get things done, like we have with the many natural disasters we’ve faced,” said Dunn. “What Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) are doing with these repatriation flights is no different. We have many Floridians in Israel, and we must get them to safety. Thank you, Governor DeSantis and FDEM, for putting Floridians first and ensuring they’re out of harm’s way.”

