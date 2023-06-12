BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained

Townhall has exclusively obtained trans-identified mass shooter Audrey "Aiden" Elizabeth Hale's autopsy report months after the murderer massacred six victims, including three children, at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though the cause of death was apparent, a hail of gunshots from a pair of heroic Nashville police officers who didn't hesitate to neutralize Hale, the public has been left wondering what drugs were in the mass shooter's system, if any, at the time of the Covenant School rampage. Included in the 11-page document from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's office, a toxicology report found that the blood-, urine- and vitreous-humor analysis performed on Hale did not detect abuse of substances or alcohol.

Other sections document Hale's gunshot wounds in graphic detail, a sketch of a woman's body showing where Hale sustained injuries during the police shootout, and the case's summary, which notes that Hale was "a transgender person" "assigned female at birth." An external examination describes Hale's clothing, as security cameras at the school captured. Along with a black tactical-style vest, Hale was wearing a white T-shirt with "a firing range logo" printed on the front, a utility belt with holsters attached, and camouflage pants. She was carrying a pocket knife with "Aiden," her transgender name, monogrammed on it.

A postmortem X-ray was reviewed, revealing that Hale did not make cosmetic changes to her body.

Of the documented injuries, the 28-year-old killer sustained an "entrance-type" gunshot wound to the torso and left arm, one to the head, and another to the right thigh, as well as graze wounds of the right shoulder.

Body-camera police footage caught the shooting death in the Covenant School's second-floor common area, where a team of responding officers encountered Hale firing through a window at arriving police cars. "Reloading!" a cop yelled when Officer Rex Engelbert, one of the two cops who took down Hale, pulled the trigger several times. "Move! Move!" Officer Michael Collazo commanded the other officers and then shot Hale, whose hands were still gripping the firearms. "Get your hand away from the gun!" an officer ordered Hale. "Suspect down! Suspect down!" Collaza repeatedly shouted, disarming Hale.

Before dying, Hale received medical intervention from responding personnel: black tourniquets that encircled the bilateral thighs.

Read the full report here:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

MEC23-1142 Audrey Hale by Townhall Media





Although the autopsy report is now released, Hale's manifesto has not yet been made publicly available, as freedom-of-information advocates and journalists alike are pressuring authorities in Nashville to release the shooter's writings in hopes of pinpointing the mass murderer's motive. The manifesto's release has been delayed by Nashville police despite continued efforts while litigation mounts over law enforcement's refusal to comply with a slew of public records requests. In the latest legal action, a conservative law firm representing a Nashville-based news outlet is suing the Federal Bureau of Investigation for withholding the manifesto, which will be released "eventually" once the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is finished conducting its ongoing investigation. The writings—recovered from Hale's vehicle that was parked in the Covenant School's parking lot and found in the bedroom of her home—remain under "careful review" by Nashville police and the FBI's BAU in Quantico, Virginia.

🚨 Nashville police have released surveillance footage of transgender shooter Audrey "Aiden" Hale shooting her way into the Covenant School. Watch as the armed trans militant walks down the hallway where the children's ministry is located.pic.twitter.com/VIINnILcK0 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 28, 2023

Stay tuned. This is an ongoing story and will be updated shortly.