Tipsheet

Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's a Hold-Up

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 31, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/John Amis

After the Nashville police initially refused to release the Covenant School shooter’s manifesto, citing an “open investigation,” the writings will be made public, with one catch, according to a city council member. 

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit will work with the Metro Nashville Police Department to first analyze “certain aspects of the shooter’s life,” council member Robert Swope said, reports the New York Post.

“The manifesto is going to be released. It’s just a matter of when. There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life,” he added. 

On Monday, the shooter, identified as transgender Audrey Hale, 28, reached out to an old friend to say her “last goodbye,” and informed her she was “planning to die today.” 

“One day this will make more sense,” she told her friend. “I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.” 

After searching Hale's home, police found the manifesto and a map of the school, which she previously attended, “drawn in detail.” Officers also “found additional material written by Hale” in her car that was parked on the school’s campus.

Six people died in the attack, including three 9-year-old children. 

