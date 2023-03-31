Covenant School Shooter's Manifesto Will Be Released...But There's a Hold-Up

After the Nashville police initially refused to release the Covenant School shooter’s manifesto, citing an “open investigation,” the writings will be made public, with one catch, according to a city council member.

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit will work with the Metro Nashville Police Department to first analyze “certain aspects of the shooter’s life,” council member Robert Swope said, reports the New York Post.

“The manifesto is going to be released. It’s just a matter of when. There are some incredibly brilliant psychological minds and psychological analysts combing through her entire life,” he added.

On Monday, the shooter, identified as transgender Audrey Hale, 28, reached out to an old friend to say her “last goodbye,” and informed her she was “planning to die today.”

“One day this will make more sense,” she told her friend. “I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Nashville school shooter sent messages to a former middle school basketball teammate just minutes before the attack - WTVF pic.twitter.com/85NNbRPbAX — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 28, 2023

After searching Hale's home, police found the manifesto and a map of the school, which she previously attended, “drawn in detail.” Officers also “found additional material written by Hale” in her car that was parked on the school’s campus.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale. pic.twitter.com/ftGX74ecKr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Six people died in the attack, including three 9-year-old children.