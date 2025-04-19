What MSNBC Did Before Trump Revealed More About Abrego Garcia's MS-13 Ties Is...
How Abrego Garcia's Wife Reacted When Asked About Those Domestic Abuse Allegations Says...
Appeals Court Shuts Down Judge's Contempt Proceedings Against Trump Administration...For N...
Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights
Trump Can Put Biden's Socialist Healthcare Policies Out to Pasture
LeBron James Cashed In: $50K Harris Paycheck Exposes Sham Celebrity Endorsements
Hillary Clinton Defends Alleged MS-13 Gang Member Abrego Garcia
SCOTUS Halts New Deportations of Venezuelans In Texas Under 18th Century Alien Enemies...
JD Vance Was Traveling to Italy at the Perfect Time for Good Friday
Comer Slams Dems: No Taxpayer Funds for MS-13 Sympathy Tour
School Board Tells Crying Student to 'Wrap It Up' After Speaking Out Against...
VIP
Sean Duffy Gives Backhanded Compliment to Blue Origin’s 'Lady Astronauts' In Brutal Realit...
The NRA Rises Again
As the New Representative of the US in Israel, Ambassador Huckabee Represents So...
Tipsheet

This Man Was Exonerated After Being Falsely Convicted for Murder. This DA Wants Him Back Behind Bars.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 19, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Christopher Dunn was falsely convicted of fatally shooting a 14-year-old in 1991. He was later released after serving over three decades of a life sentence in prison for a crime he did not commit. Now, the state’s attorney general wants to put him back behind bars.

Advertisement

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled this week that Attorney General Andrew Bailey can appeal Dunn’s overturned conviction, according to the Missouri Independent.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled this week that the state’s attorney general can appeal the overturned conviction of Christopher Dunn, a St. Louis man who spent more than three decades in prison for a 1990 murder he has always said he did not commit.

Two different Missouri judges have now determined that he is actually innocent.

Dunn was convicted in 1991 for the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Rico Rodgers. He was also found guilty of two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. The conviction was based on testimony from two teenage eyewitnesses who later recanted, stating they were pressured by police. No physical evidence ever linked Dunn to the crime scene.

In 2020, Judge William Hickle reviewed Dunn’s case during a habeas corpus proceeding. Although Missouri law at the time did not allow relief in non-death penalty cases, Hickle wrote that Dunn had met the legal threshold for innocence and that no reasonable juror would convict him based on the current evidence.

Four years later, a relatively new innocence statute was in place in Missouri, and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney used it to filed a motion to vacate Dunn’s conviction.  Judge Jason Sengheiser held an evidentiary hearing and reached the same conclusion as Hickle, finding clear and convincing evidence of actual innocence.

Recommended

What MSNBC Did Before Trump Revealed More About Abrego Garcia's MS-13 Ties Is Why We Hate the Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Bailey argued that the state has a legal interest in maintaining its convictions and that allowing Dunn’s exoneration to stand would create distrust in the state’s justice system. The state’s Supreme Court concurred, claiming “the state is an aggrieved party under Missouri’s civil appeals statute and may challenge the judgment,” the Missouri Independent reported.

One innocence advocate slammed the ruling. “Let’s be honest, this is not about public safety or accountability for the victim’s family,” the individual said. “Two separate courts have said Christopher Dunn is innocent, yet the state continues to fight to keep him labeled a murderer.”

Advertisement

Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Michael Wolff told KSDK it is unlikely that Dunn’s exoneration would be overturned. “On the evidence that was presented and the strength of the ruling that was made by Judge Sengheiser, I don’t expect that it’ll be reversed,” he said.

Dunn’s family lamented the Supreme Court’s ruling. “This feels like Chris being victimized all over again just when he was getting his bearings in the free world,” they said in a statement.

Tags: MISSOURI CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What MSNBC Did Before Trump Revealed More About Abrego Garcia's MS-13 Ties Is Why We Hate the Media Matt Vespa
LeBron James Cashed In: $50K Harris Paycheck Exposes Sham Celebrity Endorsements Sarah Arnold
Exclusive: The Man Who Discovered Letitia James' Alleged Fraud Speaks Out Guy Benson
Some Familiar Supreme Court Justices Joined Libs in Blocking Further Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
The Casualties of America's Loss of Glassware Manufacturing to China Salena Zito
School Board Tells Crying Student to 'Wrap It Up' After Speaking Out Against Trans Athletes Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What MSNBC Did Before Trump Revealed More About Abrego Garcia's MS-13 Ties Is Why We Hate the Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement