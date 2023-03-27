The White House Is Still Defending Biden's Failed FAA Nominee
Police Confirm Nashville School Shooting Suspect Identified as Transgender

Julio Rosas  |  March 27, 2023 6:00 PM
Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed to reporters Monday afternoon the suspect in the shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee identified as transgender.

Drake said the investigation into 28-year-old Audrey E. Hale has revealed she was a student at the Covenant School. Hale's LinkedIn had her pronouns as "he/him." The shooting left three students and three adults dead. Responding police killed Hale inside the school within 14 minutes of the first call of the shooting.

Drake further said the transgender shooter had an AR-style rifle, an AR-style pistol, and a handgun. So far, they believe two of the guns were bought locally and legally. He added the shooting was heavily planned, "We have a manifesto ... and a map of how all of this was going to play out."

Reporter Andy Ngo uncovered Hale's graphic designs were used in LGBT+ campaign ads.

Hale identifying as transgender could point to motivation for the attack as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed a bill banning transitioning medical services for children earlier this month. Puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries are not allowed to be given to children under the new law, according to the Tennesseean.

