Police Confirm Nashville School Shooting Suspect Identified as Transgender

Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed to reporters Monday afternoon the suspect in the shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee identified as transgender.

Drake said the investigation into 28-year-old Audrey E. Hale has revealed she was a student at the Covenant School. Hale's LinkedIn had her pronouns as "he/him." The shooting left three students and three adults dead. Responding police killed Hale inside the school within 14 minutes of the first call of the shooting.

Nashville Police Chief confirms the suspect in today's shooting at a Christian elementary school identified as a transgender: pic.twitter.com/TMF4lnxYlM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 27, 2023

Drake further said the transgender shooter had an AR-style rifle, an AR-style pistol, and a handgun. So far, they believe two of the guns were bought locally and legally. He added the shooting was heavily planned, "We have a manifesto ... and a map of how all of this was going to play out."

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old who fatally shot 3 children and 3 adults at Covenant School in Nashville, entered by shooting through a door and had “maps drawn of the school in detail” including “surveillance, entry points, etc.,” Police Chief John Drake said. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/ULXWBb1Q9z — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) March 27, 2023

Reporter Andy Ngo uncovered Hale's graphic designs were used in LGBT+ campaign ads.

BREAKING: The deceased mass shooter of the Christian school in #Nashville has been identified as #trans person Audrey E. Hale. Three children & three staff were murdered. The shooting comes amid a surge in far-left death threats in Tennessee over the state https://t.co/gHQ6S0YSYd… pic.twitter.com/RbJyFe5xM9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023

Hale identifying as transgender could point to motivation for the attack as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) signed a bill banning transitioning medical services for children earlier this month. Puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and surgeries are not allowed to be given to children under the new law, according to the Tennesseean.