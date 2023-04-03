Nashville Transgender Shooter Plotted Christian School Attack For Months

This development isn’t exactly shocking, given the images and the preliminary evidence in the aftermath of the Nashville shooting. Transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale plotted the attack “for months.” Journals found in Hale’s car and home revealed the blueprints for the attack on Covenant School, a private Christian academy. Hale was biologically female but identified using male pronouns, using two firearms described by the media as AR-15-style to commit this act of mass murder. Six people were killed, including three children (via NBC News):

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING:

- Journals found in killer's car & home

- She 'considered the actions of other mass murderers,' cops say

- Fired 126 5.56 rifle rounds & 26 nine millimeter rounds

- Motive remains under investigation https://t.co/yKuMKA6lpR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 3, 2023

BREAKING: Nashville shooter had for months planned the attack at an elementary school that left six people dead, authorities say. https://t.co/TkGvizjT5E — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2023





Two things are also not surprising: the media has long forgotten this school shooting that occurred on March 27. And the red herrings are flopping all over the deck. The families of the six people killed by Hale aren’t the real victims: it’s the transgender community. Some radical activists have included Hale as one of the shooting victims. Hale was taken down by police, who arrived and neutralized the threat around 14 minutes after the first emergency call.

The political correctness nonsense is slowly seeping through, with law enforcement reticent to offer a motive, though adding that resentment played a role in this attack. For now, police are comfortable chalking up Hale’s motivations as those of any other mass killer. The shooting is soaked in politics; Hale intentionally picked a Christian school to assault, which came after legislation targeting drag shows was passed. Remember, anything targeting the LGBT community is viewed as an assault on all, part of the intersectionality discussion that’s popular among leftists.

The next significant development, in this case, is when police reveal the contents of the journals. Hale left a manifesto. It’s about time that was released to the public.