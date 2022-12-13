We Have an Update on the Non-Binary DOE Official Who Stole People's Luggage

It turns out that non-binary Biden nuke official Sam Brinton carries more baggage than the Biden administration can handle.

35-year-old drag queen Samuel Otis Brinton, who is facing a pair of felony charges in two states for allegedly—not once, but twice—stealing luggage containing women's clothes, was President Joe Biden's cross-dressing, "gender-fluid" deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) up until sometime Monday evening.

Now, the sticky-fingered former DOE employee, who uses "they/them/theirs" pronouns, must identify as unemployed.

"Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee," a DOE spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast last night, but declined to elaborate. "By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters," the DOE representative added.

All mentions of the ex-nuclear waste chief have since been nuked from the official DOE website, with the alleged kleptomaniac's biography scrubbed and Brinton's profile removed from the Office of Nuclear Energy's leadership page. The office's organizational chart also lists Brinton's former position as "Vacant," and Brinton's government email has been deactivated.

Sam Brinton's biography has been SCRUBBED from the Office of Nuclear Energy's leadership page and his position as Biden's nuclear waste chief is listed as VACANT. pic.twitter.com/QaWaTBbfWF — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

Brinton was placed on a leave of absence after being charged with felony theft for swiping a woman's Vera Bradley luggage from a baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport on Sept. 16. After a two-day stay at a luxury hotel, Brinton was captured on security camera checking the 26-inch roller bag and its contents, which were collectively worth over $2,300, on a flight back to the nation's capital and, again, traveling with the victim's stolen suitcase on a return trip from Europe.

The non-binary Biden official was filmed traveling again with the stolen bag at Dulles Airport on a return trip from Europe. Police instructed Brinton on how to return the woman's luggage, but the victim has not yet received the snatched suitcase back from Brinton. pic.twitter.com/24RlURkI5N — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) November 29, 2022

A warrant was issued Thursday for Brinton's arrest after authorities in Nevada identified the frequent flyer as the suspect who snatched yet another woman's luggage on July 6 at Harry Reid International Airport near Las Vegas, based on Brinton's distinctive rainbow-themed atomic T-shirt that matched a selfie on Brinton's now-private Instagram account from the same day.

Brinton was caught, once again, on surveillance footage making off from the airport's baggage-claim area with the female victim's $320 hard-shell bag that held jewelry, clothing, and makeup valued at more than $3,000, according to police statements.

🚨 Cross-dressing Biden official Sam Brinton is accused AGAIN of stealing ANOTHER suitcase, this time from an airport near Las Vegas, Nevada.



An arrest warrant was issued for felony grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000. https://t.co/NQcPCuf1CW pic.twitter.com/EkwTI3EMXy — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 9, 2022

Both times, Brinton was filmed fiddling with the luggage tags and then fleeing with the stolen property in-hand.

If convicted of either felony, Brinton could face up to 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine for the grand larceny charge in the Silver State, and five years of prison time plus a $10,000 fine for the theft offense in Minnesota. In the latter case, Brinton is summoned to show up early next week at an in-person Minneapolis courtroom appearance on the afternoon of Dec. 19.

Brinton, who was pocketing a taxpayer-funded six-figure salary, submitted a request for all preliminary hearings to be held remotely due to "financial" and "logistical travel difficulties" traveling between Minnesota and Washington, D.C. But, during the weekend prior to the request, the seasoned traveler had no issue hosting a spanking seminar at a Los Angeles kink conference.