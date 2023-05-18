A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity
We've Learned More About Dianne Feinstein's Health And It's Not Good
'I Will Name Names': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Corrupt' Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland
States Answer Texas' Call for National Guardsmen to Be Deployed to the Border
Here's Who Got an Exemption to California City's Gas Stove Ban
What is 'Common Good Capitalism,' and Why Are Some Conservatives So Enamored?
Iowa Voters Change Tune On Trump After DeSantis Appearance
Major Drugstore Chain to Pay San Francisco Hundreds of Millions in Opioid Lawsuit...
Illegal Aliens Moved Out of NYC Elementary Schools After Parent-Led Protests
McCarthy's Favorability Rating Is Going Up, As Americans Support Debt Ceiling Plan Provisi...
Here's What an Ohio School District Is Telling Teachers to Do About ‘Unsupportive’...
Mahmoud Abbas’ Foolishness on Center Stage at the UN
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Impeachment Articles Against Joe Biden and Admin Officials
DeSantis Signs Bill Curtailing Diversity Programs at Public Colleges
Tipsheet

Non-Binary Ex-Biden Official Arrested Again As 'Fugitive From Justice'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 18, 2023 5:45 PM
Townhall Media

A non-binary, ex-Biden official was arrested once again as a "fugitive of justice" six months after being fired for stealing women's clothes from suitcases at various airports.  

Sam Brinton was taken into custody by Maryland police officers and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center. The incident is reportedly connected to an issue at an airport in Washington. 

"Brinton was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. last night in their home on College Parkway. They [he] are being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing," a police spokesman told the Daily Mail. 

A person who claims he is Brinton's neighbor said that four unmarked police officers showed up at the former Biden staffer's home and would not let his spouse leave before escorting Brinton out in handcuffs. 

The incident comes a month after Brinton took a plea deal, getting him out of serving up to 15 years of jail on two separate cases in Nevada and Minnesota involving luggage thefts. Instead, all he was sentenced to do was undergo a mental health evaluation, write a letter of apology to the victim, return any stolen property, and complete community service.

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich

In October, Brinton was charged with stealing a women's suitcase from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St—Paul Airport totaling $2,325. 

Two months later, Las Vegas prosecutors charged Brinton with grand theft of an item valued between $1,200 and $5,000. Law enforcement says Brinton stole a suitcase with a total estimated worth of $3,670 on July 6, 2022, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas that contained jewelry valued at $1,700, clothing worth $850, and makeup valued at $500.

Brinton had left the agency after the Biden Administration rolled out the red carpet for him to announce his hiring as the first non-binary staffer. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich
A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity Matt Vespa
We've Learned More About Dianne Feinstein's Health And It's Not Good Matt Vespa
'I Will Name Names': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Corrupt' Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland Spencer Brown
Reject the Normalcy Bias Kurt Schlichter
Illegal Aliens Moved Out of NYC Elementary Schools After Parent-Led Protests Mia Cathell
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich