White House Posts Flashback: 'Trump Has Been Talking About This for Decades'

Just hours ahead of President Donald Trump's implementation of new tariffs, on a day he has branded "liberation day" and a reestablishment of true free trade, the White House posted a flashback containing Trump's consistent message on the issue.

President Trump has been calling attention to the disaster falsely marketed as "free trade" for decades.



In reality, foreign countries have gotten rich at the expense of the American worker.



Today, he finally levels the playing field.

President Trump is hosting his first, second term Rose Garden event Wednesday afternoon to officially announce a new tariff plan and the White House is pointing to his first term as proof his economic policies work.

"A 2024 study on the effects of President Trump’s tariffs in his first term found that they 'strengthened the U.S. economy' and 'led to significant reshoring' in industries like manufacturing and steel production. A 2023 report by the U.S. International Trade Commission — which analyzed the effects of President Trump’s Section 232 and 301 tariffs on more than $300 billion of U.S. imports — found the tariffs reduced imports from China, effectively stimulated more U.S. production of the affected goods, and had very minor effects on downstream prices," the White House released in a statement.

"According to the Economic Policy Institute, the tariffs implemented by President Trump during his first term “clearly show[ed] no correlation with inflation” and had only a fleeting effect on overall prices," the statement continues. "Despite the rhetoric from politicians and the media, studies have repeatedly shown tariffs are an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives — just as they did in President Trump’s first term."

Trump's entire Cabinet will attend Wednesday's event, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

