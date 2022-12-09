Biden's Non-Binary Nuke Official Busted Again for Stealing Luggage at Another Airport

Not to get all politically correct for just this second, but if you’re part of the alternative lifestyle—I guess you have carte blanche to break the law, specifically to steal thousands of dollars worth of stuff. We all had a good laugh about Sam Brinton, the non-binary senior nuclear official for the Biden administration. The Energy Department staffer was busted for stealing a woman’s luggage that reportedly contained clothing valued north of $2,000. Mia has more:

A cross-dressing, gender non-conforming top official in the Biden administration is facing a felony theft charge that carries a five-year prison sentence for stealing a woman's suitcase containing clothes worth well over $2,000 at a major Minnesota airport in September, after lying about the incident to law enforcement and confessing to the crime, according to court records Townhall has viewed. […] Brinton is charged with one felony count of theft punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both, if convicted of the offense, according to a criminal complaint requesting that Brinton be ordered to appear in court for the theft charge. […] Law enforcement officers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) International Airport were alerted on Sept. 16 to a missing suitcase in the baggage-claim area, according to Hennepin County court documents obtained by Townhall. The female victim, who flew into MSP Airport on a Delta flight from New Orleans, went to claim her navy blue hard-sided Vera Bradley 26-inch roller bag, but the woman's luggage containing her clothing, which was scanned as arriving at 4:40 p.m. local time, was missing from Carousel 7. Five minutes later, video surveillance captured a suspect—identified as Brinton—retrieving an identical bag from the carousel's rear, removing the luggage tag, and placing it in a handbag, a probable cause statement says, adding that the defendant left the scene quickly after flying in on a separate American Airlines flight at 4:27 p.m. from Washington, D.C. American Airlines records confirmed that the non-binary DOE official did not check a bag and, thus, didn't have a valid reason to be at baggage claim.

And as if the fine and the possible jail time weren’t enough if convicted, Brinton has been busted again for stealing someone else’s luggage from Harry Reid International Airport (via 8NewsNow):

An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday. A felony warrant was issued for Sam Brinton, a deputy assistant secretary, sources said. The charge is for grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, records showed. Brinton is a deputy assistant secretary of the office of spent fuel and waste disposition, according to the Office of Nuclear Energy’s website.

Republicans want this senior nuke official to be terminated from his position. This luggage snatching isn’t an isolated incident, and it sure seems like an open-and-shut case. But we all know that Brinton won’t get jail time. He’ll probably get half the fine, probation, and community service because that’s what happens when you’re a Democrat who steals thousands of dollars worth of items. The system turns a blind eye.