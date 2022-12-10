Police Report Reveals New Details On Genderfluid Biden Official Caught Stealing Luggage

A transgender Department of Energy official in the Biden Administration has been caught stealing other people’s luggage at the airport.

According to a police report, Sam Brinton, a genderfluid BDSM bondage expert, was identified by a unique piece of clothing choice.

Surveillance cameras show a white male adult wearing a white T-shirt with a large rainbow colored atomic nuclear symbol design printed on the front. Police found Brinton after he posted a photo on Instagram wearing the same exact T-shirt.

This comes after law enforcement initially closed the case, only to reopen it months later after the social media post made it "immediately recognizable" for officers to connect Brinton "as the suspect pertaining to this case."

A warran for Brinton's arrest was issued earlier this week.

According to the warrant, the value of the luggage ranges between $1,200 and $5,000 worth of items he stole from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

In a separate incident, the non-binary Biden official was charged with allegedly removing $2,000 worth of women’s clothing and personal items, which were never accounted for, from a suitcase at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport earlier this year.

Denying the accusations, Brinton claimed that it was an unintentional mixup despite never checking any bags, to begin with for both flights. Video surveillance also shows Brinton removing ID tags from the luggage before taking them.

Brinton claimed the clothes and accessories stolen from the suitcases belonged to him, but eventually chalked up the whole incident to him “being tired.”

"Sam Brinton is on leave from DOE, and Dr. Kim Petry is performing the duties of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition," a spokesperson for the Energy Department told Fox News.

Brinton has publicly been open about his fetish for cross-dressing and his interest in kink and bondage after claiming he was tortured in a conversion therapy program when the Biden Administration official was younger.

According to the Daily Mail, Brinton reportedly taught a “Physics of Kink” class at several universities whose seminar was titled “Spanking: From Calculus To Chemistry.”

The GOP has called for Brinton’s resignation, saying that Brinton has violated the laws of being a U.S. official.

"We demand the resignation of Sam Brinton, and we implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America's energy sector," the letter read, adding “as an appointed official, Sam Brinton represents both your Department and the United States. It is simply not possible for an individual to represent American values and simultaneously violate the felony laws of the land."

Biden’s non-binary nuclear waste guru, who engages in pup play, gives spanking classes, has a fetish for wearing women’s clothing, and has now stolen luggage from two airports, also seemingly gave lessons on rope bondage according to images from IG. pic.twitter.com/x77GWiL3c0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 9, 2022



