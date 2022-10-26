What The Frack?! Fact-Checking Fetterman's Foremost Flubs

The much-anticipated Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate went as expected when you pair a recovering stroke victim with a polished TV doctor. It was a primetime WWE smackdown to say the least, and most of the wounds were self-inflicted.

Last night, we learned GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lives in Democratic nominee John Fetterman's head rent-free. The off-camera outburst wasn't one of Fetterman's usual brainfarts; this was more than a temporary mental lapse. Viewers were left stunned by the random shouting that didn't even correlate with the topic at the time.

Not only did the linebacker-sized Democrat fumble, he was incoherent at times, blurring well-known phrases. In a Biden-esque manner, Fetterman invented new words in the English language like "vogotional" and "wayjuhlottaway."

If the stakes weren't so high, the televised face-off could've been a sitcom, just short a laugh track. But we're casting a U.S. senator. So, here are Fetterman's foremost flubs—some of which, he was fact-checked on in real time:

1. Fracking

The debate moderators in Pennsylvania's capital of Harrisburg asked Fetterman inside the local television studio why his position on fracking has shifted and displayed two quotes of Fetterman's showing his flip-flopping on fracking.

"I don't support fracking at all. I never have," Fetterman told Joy Marie Mann of Real Progress In Action during a 2018 virtual interview. But at the beginning of this month, Fetterman changed stances. "I support fracking. I support the energy independence that we should have here in the United States," he said in a sit-down interview with NBC's Dana Bash.

Fetterman replied, "I've always supported fracking. And I always believe that independence with our energy is critical."

But when pressed, Fetterman stumbled, struggling to articulate his explanation after a pause. "I do support fracking and I don't—I don't—I support fracking and I stand—and I do support fracking," Fetterman declared in a stammering response.

Despite the live contradiction Tuesday evening, Fetterman has also signaled support multiple times on social media back in 2016—during his unsuccessful Senate bid as Braddock's mayor—for a moratorium on fracking in the Keystone State.

2. Unarmed Black Jogger Incident

Dr. Mehmet Oz wouldn't Fetterman forget that he never apologized for chasing down and pulling out a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger he falsely assumed was involved in a crime after he heard gunshots. The notorious 2013 incident happened in the town of Braddock, where and when Fetterman was the mayor. When Oz grilled his opponent on why he hasn't ever said sorry for holding the innocent black man at gunpoint, Fetterman remained unapologetic and unabashed.

"I made the opportunity to defend our community as the chief law enforcement officer there," Fetterman countered during his allotted 30-second defense. "Everybody in Braddock, an overwhelmingly majority—community of black [sic?]—community all understood what happened," he stuttered. "They understood what happened. And everybody agreed that—and nobody believes that it was anything about me making a split-second decision to defend our community."

According to a Townhall video interview with Braddock's former leader who replaced Fetterman, ex-Braddock mayor Chardaé Jones said the shotgun incident and lack of an apology didn't sit well with the black-majority town. "I think if he owned up to it and apologized for it, people would kind of feel better, but it's kind of late to apologize," Jones said.

Fetterman also once tried to shut down a local business in the depressed town still devoid of a grocery store and a bank. In spite of Fetterman's efforts, Club Elegance, a nightclub, has outlived other businesses on Braddock Ave. "Fetterman did not like them. He couldn't stand that business," Jones laughed. Fetterman labeled the bar "public nuisance No. 1" and "a cancer," but Jones said the club donates coats to the community and recently held an "increase the peace" fundraiser.

In 2010, Fetterman was caught on surveillance footage vandalizing the club's marquee sign by rearranging the words to say, "We will not be reopening soon." The former mayor even admitted to the act of vandalism captured on camera.

"The black community did not appreciate that at all. And we're predominantly black," Jones said.

3. Medical Records

Fetterman avoided pledging to release his full medical records—a challenge his campaign should have known was incoming on the debate stage yet he seemed underprepared to answer. Following his stroke, Pennsylvania voters are skeptical about Fetterman's health and if he's fit to serve in the Senate. When prodded twice to give or a yes or no on whether he'll release his medical records, Fetterman rambled and failed to give a decisive answer Pennsylvanians want.

"To me, for transparency, is about showing up. I'm here today to have a debate. I have speeches in front of 3,000 people in Montgomery County, all across Pennsylvania, big, big crowds," Fetterman stated. "I believe if my doctor believes that I’m fit to serve, and that's what I believe is appropriate, and now with two weeks before the election, I have run a campaign, and I have been very transparent about being very open about the fact we're using closed captioning."

Fetterman pointed to a letter from his doctor asserting that he's well and fit to serve a six-year term. Questioned once more, Fetterman said: "Again, my doctor believes that I'm fit to be serving and that's what I believe is where I'm standing."

When asked to explain why he won't release his medical records, Fetterman points to the doctor who "cleared" him as "fit to serve."



As Spencer reported, Fetterman's campaign released the letter and the doctor who made the assessment happens to be a significant donor to Democrats. The doctor's donations includes over $1,000 to Fetterman's current Senate campaign.

In the letter labeled a "medical report," longtime Democratic backer Dr. Clifford Chen said, upon examination, Fetterman has "significantly improved" after his stroke and "can work full duty in public office." It turns out that Chen sent tens of thousands of dollars over the years to various Democratic candidates and party committees. Specifically, Fetterman's primary care doctor contributed $1,330 to his patient's campaign, including a $500 donation in June of 2021.