There's a Slight Problem With the Doctor Who 'Cleared' Fetterman's Health

On Tuesday evening, John Fetterman's campaign released a doctor's letter vouching for the Democrat nominee's fitness to serve in the United States Senate. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, "John Fetterman’s primary care physician said he continues to recover well from his stroke after an examination Friday, saying the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office."

Fetterman's doctor, Clifford Chen, also stated in his letter that Fetterman "spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits" and "his communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit, assisted by speech therapy, which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke."

There's just one problem: Dr. Clifford Chen, the medical expert seeking to dispel swirling discussions about Fetterman's stroke recovery not progressing far or fast enough to enable him to serve a six-year term has — in fact — donated to Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign in addition to a slew of other Democrat candidates.

As The Washington Free Beacon reported on the story's political twist:

Chen’s political leanings could raise questions about his medical assessment of Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz could determine which party controls the Senate. According to campaign finance records, Chen has given tens of thousands of dollars over the years to Democratic candidates and party committees. He contributed $1,330 to Fetterman’s campaign, including a $500 donation in June 2021, before he became Fetterman’s doctor. Chen donated to other Senate candidates running in close races this cycle, including Rep. Val Demings (D., Fla.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.).

Funny how that works?

Fetterman and his campaign have repeatedly been less than fully forthcoming with the media and Pennsylvania voters — withholding information about the severity of the candidate's stroke and his prognosis. Fetterman has also refused calls from numerous media outlets — including the Washington Post — to release actual medical information beyond just the evaluation of a doctor.

And, now that the doctor responsible for attesting to Fetterman's health and fitness to serve in the world's greatest deliberative body has been revealed to be not just a generous Democrat donor but a Fetterman campaign donor...well the case for more concrete medical information for Keystone State voters to evaluate Fetterman's fitness seems even more pressing and convincing.