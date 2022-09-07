New Ad Hits John Fetterman for Holding Black Jogger at Gunpoint in 2013

A new ad hitting airwaves in Pennsylvania is hammering Democrat U.S. Senate nominee — and current Lt. Governor — John Fetterman for an incident that happened in 2013 when the then-mayor of Braddock held a black jogger at gunpoint until police arrived after apparently falsely assuming the man was involved in a crime.

The ad includes clips of an interview with the jogger-turned-victim along with quotes from an unapologetic Fetterman on how he "may have" broken the law when he pointed his shotgun at the man's chest.

As NBC News reported succinctly, the latest ad in the battleground state is one of Democrats' worst nightmares in the Keystone State as the midterm primary season wraps up and all eyes turn to November's general election in which the balance of power in Congress will be decided:

During Pennsylvania’s Senate primary, Black Democrats worried that the GOP would target voters with ads about the time Democrat John Fetterman pulled a gun on a Black jogger he wrongly suspected of a crime. Now it’s on the air.

In addition to the full 30-second ad now airing — on channels including Black Entertainment Television (BET), Oprah Winfrey Network, MSNBC, and ESPN — thanks to a $50,000 buy from American Leadership Action, there's also a 15-second version being targeted on digital "to reach black voters on their smartphones and social media feeds," NBC News added.

It's not just Pennsylvania's next senator on the ballot in November, either. PA’s Senate race could be decisive in determining the balance of power in Congress, and with it the future of Biden's first term and whether he's able to have any help from Capitol Hill in advancing his agenda.

In addition to Fetterman's past actions, his current fitness for office continues to be a significant question for Keystone State voters.

As Townhall previously reported, even Democrats in PA were upset at the Fetterman campaign's lack of transparency and forthrightness about their candidate's condition after he suffered a stroke just before the primary election.

This week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board ran a piece hitting Fetterman for refusing to debate Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and asking more questions about his ability to represent Pennsylvanians in D.C. if he's elected.