President Trump and Others Bid Farewell to 'Tough Cookie' Lindsey Graham at Memorial Service

The late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) received his Washington farewell as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other prominent figures in Washington, D.C. offered their condolences to Graham, his family, and, believe it or not, his staff. Graham’s casket was taken to the Rotunda this morning, where Mr. Vance said Graham loved and was interested in everyone, including new dining room staffers. It was impossible not to like him.

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Sen. John Thune (R-SD) also gave remarks in memory of his late friend.

NOW: The casket of late Sen. Lindsey Graham leaves the Capitol Rotunda following a ceremony honoring his life and legacy.



Lawmakers, family members, and mourners gathered to pay their final respects before the procession departed the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/O77UQZA8Ym — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2026

House Chaplain Margaret Kibben opens the Capitol ceremony honoring the life and legacy of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham with a prayer. pic.twitter.com/J9GAis8Rtw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2026

Sen. Darlene Graham becomes emotional as she honors her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, placing her hand on his casket during the Capitol ceremony. pic.twitter.com/dQvbt4XLzQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2026

VP Vance pays his final respects to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham. pic.twitter.com/58iNxzzOSz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2026

VP Vance gave remarks today at a memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham



"He was so interested in what was going on and what was moving people and what was motivating them and what they were interested in. That affection and love of people was obvious." pic.twitter.com/TrMSiuaYcC — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) July 28, 2026

To Darline and the Graham family, to Lindsey’s beloved staff members, be assured of the prayers of Kimberley and I – and the prayers of so many around the world.



And to Lindsey, rest in peace, my friend. I look forward to the days when you make us all laugh again. pic.twitter.com/Ja2HRq45YB — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 28, 2026

Later this afternoon, a service was held at the National Cathedral, where President Trump attended and delivered his remarks about the late South Carolina Republican.

Senator Lindsey Graham's casket lies at the center of his funeral service. pic.twitter.com/xHlK1zVWWk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

“He was a man who gave America the full measure of his good and mighty heart,” said Trump. “He died doing the work he was born to do,” he added.

The president spoke about his early life, noting that, at a young age, he and his sister Darlene, now a U.S. Senator, were dealt a brutal blow with the deaths of their parents. Graham was left to care for his younger sister, who was then 13. He’s said numerous times how his single proudest accomplishment is how his sister turned out after their parents’ passing.

Trump noted how Graham arrived in Washington, D.C. during the 1994 Republican Revolution, riding that red wave into Washington by representing South Carolina’s 3rd congressional district, which hadn’t had a Republican representing it since 1877.

“He was a force of nature, and I will miss him greatly,” added Trump. While also noting his skills as a politician, he was also a tough cookie. He quipped on how he and Graham did not get along at first, being political rivals during the 2016 Republican primaries. Trump admitted he did something he shouldn’t have done after the late U.S. Senator attacked him: he shared his cell phone number, which he repeated on the lectern. Trump said Graham got the last laugh: while he blew up his phone in one day—Graham has had that number for 20 or so years—Lindsey would later call him nonstop for the next decade.

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Trump shares some of his favorite stories about Lindsey Graham:



"If you remember, Lindsey and I did not exactly get off to the best of starts [...]



Back in 2016, Lindsey said something rather nasty [...] So naturally, I did something that I shouldn't have done; I shared his… pic.twitter.com/5tSCLBggtY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

“Lindsey, we love you, God Bless You, we will always be with you, and you were very, very special,” the president said in closing.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump speaks at the late Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral



"Today we gather in the deepest gratitude and profoundest sorrow to honor a beloved friend, a devoted brother, a respected statesman, a giant of the United States Senate, and a true American… pic.twitter.com/iXlgbKiYXj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

Trump speaks the Lindsey Graham's legacy:



"For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it, nothing of significance happened anywhere in the world without Lindsey Graham having a view on it, and no bill became law… pic.twitter.com/KSvLG1ldKw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

President Trump remembers the late Senator Lindsey Graham:



"He was the first person to make you laugh, and one of the last people that you really ever wanted to fight These were the traits that made him into one of the great figures in Senate history." pic.twitter.com/uLt4D2A7OL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

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Trump speaks on Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline, filling his Senate seat after his passing:



"Nothing could be more fitting than that woman, who was Lindsey's proudest legacy, now continuing his legacy of service in the U.S. Senate, a place that he cherished.



And I have no… pic.twitter.com/5iPpCBDUXn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

Trump garners a laugh talking about Lindsey Graham's tough nature:



"No matter how heated things got in Washington, virtually everyone — Republican or Democrat — liked Lindsey.



Well, not EVERYBODY. But it sounds good! Not everybody. He was a tough cookie, okay?"😂 pic.twitter.com/MMxSl0YkxX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2026

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